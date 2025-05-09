First summonses served in Senate vote-rigging probe

Six senators in Bangkok ordered to talk to investigators, 47 more on the list

An official attaches a summons outside the house of Senator Pibulat Haruehanprakan on Friday. The Election Commission and the Department of Special Investigation served summonses on six of 53 senators being investigated for vote-rigging in last year’s Senate election. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

The Election Commission (EC) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Friday served summonses on six of 53 senators being investigated for vote-rigging in last year’s Senate election.

DSI officers delivered the summonses to the suspects’ residences, all in Bangkok, after the Election Commission approved their issuance, said DSI director-general Yutthana Praedam.

The six senators are Alongkot Vorakee, Chokchai Kittithanesuan, Jirasak Chookhwamdee, Pibulat Haruehanprakan, Wuttichart Kalyanamitra and Phisut Rattanawong.

Officers visited the home of Sen Jirasak in Lak Si district but found no one there. The summons was posted on the gate with witnesses present.

A similar attempt was made at the home of Sen Wuttichart in Chatuchak district, with the document also left at the front gate.

The juristic office of a condominium in Klong San district of Bangkok took receipt of the summons for Sen Alongkot, as he was not there when officials arrived.

Asked about the summons sent to his condo, Sen Alongkot denied he had received it, as his current residence is not the same address as the registered one.

He said he would consider responding if the summons was issued by the Election Commission, but not if it came from the DSI, which he said “has no authority over [us]”.

Sen Chokchai said he had not seen any summons as he was travelling upcountry. He denied any involvement in vote collusion and said he would likely comply with an EC-issued summons but might request a postponement due to business.

Sen Phisut also said he had not yet received a summons and would need to review the details again.

It has been widely speculated that the fraud allegations are directed against “blue bloc” senators, a reference to a large group linked to the Bhumjaithai Party, the second-largest party in the government coalition.

The final Senate vote on June 26 produced some highly unusual results, notably a disproportionate number of winners from provinces where Bhumjaithai is strong electorally.

Meanwhile, an EC source said deputy secretary-general Chanin Noilek has also approved summonses for 47 more senators from provinces aside from Bangkok, after evidence suggested their election was not in accordance with the Organic Act on Senate Elections.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong confirmed that the EC had worked with the DSI to issue summonses.

Asked when suspects would be called in for questioning, Pol Col Tawee said the timeline depended on the EC, which holds the primary case files.

As part of a subcommittee working with the EC, the DSI will take part in the questioning as the EC had requested evidence from the agency. The DSI has been focusing mainly on the money-laundering aspects of the case.

Many senators have been adamant that the DSI has no business looking into matters that are the responsibility of the Election Commission. But the poll body has said that it has uncovered evidence of widespread fraud, to the point that it needs help dealing with the dozens of people involved and complex money trails.

The Constitutional Court in March accepted a petition filed by 92 senators, asking it to rule on whether Pol Col Tawee and Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai should lose their jobs for interfering in the Senate election process by asking the DSI to join the investigation.