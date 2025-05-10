Expensive parliament projects draw flak

Listen to this article

The new parliament house by the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok

Amid growing concerns about public spending and transparency, five key renovation projects within the parliament complex drew scrutiny during a House committee session on Thursday.

Spearheaded by Parit Wacharasindhu, an MP from the People's Party and chair of the House Committee on Political Development, Mass Communications, and Public Participation, the discussion focused on the rationale, legal grounds, and future value of these costly proposals. Below, the Bangkok Post examines the five headline projects, highlighting the core issues at stake.

1. Car park worth B4.6bn

The most contentious project is a proposed new car park building, expected to cost a staggering 4.6 billion baht via a three-year budget. With an initial 1.5 billion baht earmarked in the fiscal 2026 budget, the budget is set to be deliberated in parliament from May 28-30.

Mr Parit asked whether the current car park's capacity -- 1,935 spaces -- was genuinely insufficient and who should be held accountable for this project.

Arun Laiphongphaew, Director of the Parliament Security Office, responded that when the original project was proposed, it was under the Security Office. Later, a new building management unit was created and took over responsibility for the project. A subcommittee was set up to solve the parking shortage.

The car park needs expansion because a Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) regulation mandates one parking space per 120 square metres (m²). Parliament has 420,000m² of usable space, so it should have at least 3,500 car park spaces. At present, it falls short by 1,500 spaces to meet the legal requirement.

He said a study suggested building underground parking on the 21-rai plot in front of the parliament complex. An 11-metre-deep structure would increase capacity by 4,600 spaces.

Mr Parit questioned how the original plan was approved under the 2001 BMA regulation, if it did not comply with the law.

Pakasit Jamrueang, Director of the Parliament Building Office, explained that the design preceded the construction contract and was handled by the previous administration. His team inherited the plans and doesn't know if the designs were compliant. The building passed inspection, which he assumed meant it met legal requirements.

Mr Parit said if 4,600 more parking bays are to be provided, the total car parking capacity would reach 6,500, while the law only requires 3,500 spaces. He requested details on the assumptions and calculation formula used.

Jetsada Promyoi, an official from parliament's security office, said a 2016 study by the project consultant projected demand at 5,575 to 6,000 vehicles a day. The formula was based on walk-through traffic counters at six entrances. On committee meeting days, parking is always full.

The formula was created by a private company and will be provided in writing to the committee later.

Committee member Napath Narangsiya from the People's Party said the projected completion of the car park is Dec 2028, and asked whether the calculation accounted for the Purple Line MRT extension due in January 2029. If future public transport access is included, why still plan for 6,500 spaces?

The committee chair suggested that more cost-effective alternatives to an underground car park be considered.

2. 4D cinema worth B180m

Another eyebrow-raising item in the draft fiscal 2026 budget is a 4D cinematic system, reportedly designed for public education and outreach. This 180-million-baht investment is meant to enhance parliament's public engagement and information services.

However, its necessity has been questioned.

House of Representatives secretary-general, Acting Pol Sub Lt Arphat Sukanan, said that the idea, as he had understood it, came from the House Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, which had visited the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat), where they watched a 4D film.

That day, there were students visiting and they watched a film about the sea featuring jellyfish, with lots of screams of excitement from the young audience.

The committee members were impressed by the experience and suggested to the Public Relations Office that they would like to bring such an experience to parliament. "They want to have students 'scream with excitement' in parliament too," he explained.

Thitawat Narongsang, head of the Information Division, Public Relations Office, explained that a 4D experience might not be necessary, as people can already watch movies in cinemas.

However, he added that not everyone can access a 4D cinema, and he suggested that children who visit parliament to watch the 4D movie might be inspired to become MPs in the future.

"The 180-million-baht budget may become even more expensive in the future, so getting started now is always a good thing. In detail, the actual cost might not reach 180 million baht, but since the funds have been allocated, we must make the most of them for the people. If the MPs believe it is unnecessary, then so be it," he said.

Former first deputy house speaker, Dr Padipat Suntiphada, who had been invited to observe the meeting, responded by saying that if the project was meant to appeal to the public, it would likely receive more criticism than the parking lot project. He further said that what visitors to parliament truly want from a 4D experience is the opportunity to meet MPs in person.

3. Sala Kaeo B22m renovation

The Sala Kaeo (Crystal Pavilion), part of the parliament compound, is slated for a 22-million-baht upgrade.

Mr Parit asked how the project will improve public administration, promote international relations, create a conducive environment for decision-making, meet public needs, and support the development of a modern, efficient public sector.

In response, Mr Jetsada said a committee had been established to oversee the renovation. The overall objective is to create a continuous space for the installation of the King Rama VII Memorial and to enhance the surrounding area.

He said Sala Kaeo was originally designed as a pavilion with seating on the floor, without tables or chairs, intended for rest and relaxation. However, with the new design, it will be upgraded to accommodate state functions and visiting foreign dignitaries.

The renovation will include two parts: one side of Sala Kaeo will be used for ceremonial events, and the other side will be used for dining or other activities.

Although the specific details of the landscaping are still under review, plans may include water fountains and improvements to ensure the public can utilise the area effectively. Overall, the intention is to create a public space in front of parliament that supports efficient public administration and offers access to the public.

Dr Padipat said that he had received numerous foreign dignitaries. "They all unanimously felt that parliament was too extravagant and too large."

He expressed concern that the renovation of parliament would never truly be finished if the focus remained on decoration, rather than on the real mission of parliament -- effective lawmaking. He concluded by stating that this project would not be utilised, as the facilities already in place were sufficient.

Mr Parit said the renovation should ideally have been included in the initial construction budget.

4. Upgrading meeting rooms

The draft budget also allocates 118 million baht for upgrading the committee rooms.

Mr Parit demanded detailed reasoning for this budget, particularly whether the renovation directly enhances the productivity of committee work. He also queried why such upgrades were not incorporated in the original construction.

Mr Jetsada explained that the reason for renovating the meeting rooms was due to concerns raised by the committee performing its duties, who found the current layout inconvenient for work.

The placement of computer monitors obstructed their view of the presenters, and there were large volumes of accompanying documents that need larger desks.

As a result, the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning was assigned to redesign the room with a sloped layout, allowing face-to-face interaction between presenters and committee members.

The allocated budget also covers the replacement of furniture with items more suitable for long-term use.

The committee does not agree with the renovation, saying they can use technology to digitise documents, and using cameras and a screen can also allow viewers to see the speaker's face -- there is no need to create a sloped floor.

5. Speaker's dais backdrop

Mr Parit asked about the idea behind the 133-million-baht backdrop of the House Speaker's podium.

Mr Jetsada explained that a preliminary design committee established during the previous parliament had handled the matter. The original backdrop was made of canvas with traditional Thai artistic imagery.

The committee decided that the new backdrop should reflect the theme of democracy, starting from the 1932 revolution, with historical elements throughout.

The Fine Arts Department was invited to help design it, and they suggested using high-relief bronze artwork, composed of small pieces assembled into a full mural.

The entire backdrop would require 16 tonnes of bronze to illustrate events from 1932 to the present day.

Dr Padipat criticised the backdrop behind the House Speaker's podium, saying it should be simple. The chamber does not need to be overly elaborate, or else it will resemble a likay folk theatre.

The next steps

For the next step, Mr Parit said that he hopes the secretary-general of the House of Representatives will present the committee's observations and the public's objections to the executive board meeting, which includes the speaker and deputy speakers of the House, on May 13.

He called for the meeting to issue a written resolution specifying which projects will be halted following the concerns raised by the committee and the public.

Parit