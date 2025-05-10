70% turnout predicted for municipal polls on Sunday

Listen to this article

Ballot boxes and other election materials are prepared for delivery to poll workers at the Khon Kaen railway station on Saturday. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

The Election Commission (EC) expects a 70% voter turnout for nationwide elections on Sunday for municipal mayors and council members, with major centres such as Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Pattaya under close watch as competition is expected to be fierce.

Poll workers in 76 provinces have already received ballot boxes and ballot papers, said Pol Lt Col Rapheephong Jiraphattanalak, deputy secretary-general of the commission.

Voting on Sunday will take place in 2,463 municipalities across the country — 33 cities, 213 Muang municipalities and 2,217 tambons or sub-districts.

A total of 4,558 candidates are competing for mayoral posts in 2,128 municipalities, while there were 60,515 candidates for 31,218 council seats in 2,462 municipalities. Polls will be open from 8am to 5pm.

(Bangkok holds its own elections for governor and councillors every four years. The next vote will be held around the middle of 2026.)

A total of 335 municipalities will have elections for council members only, said Pol Lt Col Rapheephong. But in tambon Nam Yuen in Ubon Ratchathani, only the mayor’s seat is being contested as council members were elected earlier.

The EC expects a 70% voter turnout, which would be an improvement from the 60% turnout in 2021, said Pol Lt Col Rapheephong.

He warned candidates to strictly abide by election rules by not campaigning after 6pm on Saturday. Street campaigns, social media campaigns or publicity via other electronic channels are not allowed on the eve of election day and on Sunday.

Violators can face a jail term of up to six months and/or a fine of up to 10,000 baht. Those who obstruct voters from exercising their rights can face a jail term of up to five years and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht and lose their voting rights for 10 years.

As well, employers or supervisors who prohibit their employees or subordinates from exercising their voting rights can be jailed for up to 2 years and/or a fined up to 40,000 baht.

So far, the EC has received 338 complaints about election violations, including vote-buying. The commission has already completed its inquiries into seven complaints while the remainder are being considered by provincial panels.

Pol Lt Col Rapheephong said competition was expected to be fierce in major municipalities such as Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Pattaya. (Story continues below)

Poll staff check ballot boxes and other materials at Korat Hall in the Central Korat shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Alcohol ban

In Hua Hin municipality, which was officially upgraded from a town to a city in March, campaign activity has been lively with three well-known figures running for mayor and 24 council seats also in play.

The question on many voters’ minds, though, was when they could get a drink. Alcohol sales are normally banned from 6pm on election eve until 6pm on election day. However, this year’s election coincides with Visaka Bucha day, when alcohol sales are banned until 11.59pm.

The government on Friday announced a loosening of restrictions on alcohol sales on religious holidays, but only in selected venues such as international airports, conference centres and hotels in major tourist areas.

According to local media reports, police in Hua Hin said they would be enforcing a 36-hour alcohol ban, from 6pm Saturday to 11.59pm Sunday.

Khon Kaen ready

In Khon Kaen, ballot boxes, ballots and other materials were distributed to all 118 units from four constituencies in Muang district on Saturday. Poll staff arrived at the Khon Kaen railway station building to receive their materials at 10.30am.

Witthaya Phuyosarn, the city clerk, said the municipality was 100% ready for Sunday’s election, in which there are 78,941 eligible voters.

The weather is a major concern, he said.

“We are worried about storms as heavy rain is forecast between May 10 and 13. All election stations were told to be on full alert for possible flooding,” he said.

“The municipality has coordinated with the provincial election office to prepare reserve power supplies in case there is blackout. If there is an emergency, an announcement will be issued to temporarily halt the election.”

If there were power blackouts or worse flooding, the election or vote counts may be temporarily halted, he added.

Korat aims for 70%

In Nakhon Ratchasima, voters were urged to exercise their rights on Sunday as provincial authorities have set a target of a 70% turnout or better.

During the previous municipal polls in 2021, the province had a voter turnout of 68%.

Poll workers and supervisors descended on Korat Hall at the Central Korat shopping mall on Saturday to receive their ballot boxes and other materials.

There are 93,983 eligible voters at 185 polling units in Muang district of the northeastern province.

Surapong Thip-osod, director of the provincial election office, said there were 90 municipalities in the province, with 1,301 polling stations.

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Chaiwat Chuenkosum has been part of an intensified campaign to urge people to cast their ballots.

Authorities have set a turnout target of 70%, and hope to reduce invalid ballots to 4% from 6%, said Mr Surapong.