Summonses 'backed by evidence'

EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong (photo: EC)

The Election Commission (EC) defended the summonses it handed to six out of 53 senators suspected of vote-rigging in last year's Senate election, saying it has enough evidence to pursue charges against them.

EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong on Saturday said the summons issuing process is an opportunity for them to present evidence and clarify themselves regarding the matter.

After all senators suspected in the case have clarified themselves with the EC, an EC committee and investigators will have 90 days to work on the evidence before issuing an opinion and submitting it to the EC secretary-general, who will take another 60 days to review it, he says.

An EC sub-committee will then decide whether to conclude the case or pursue it further, he says.

The EC will also decide whether to forward the case to the Supreme Court's Election Division, Mr Ittiporn says, adding that if the court accepts the case, the senators will immediately be suspended from duty.

Whether or not more senators will be summoned will depend on the EC's inquiry committee, chaired by EC deputy secretary-general Chanin Noilek, he says.

The special committee consists of both EC officials and some from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

When asked whether a new round of Senate elections would be held if some senators were removed from office, Mr Ittiporn said it would depend on the number of vacant seats, and no clear decision has been made at this point.

When asked why the EC's investigation appeared to move faster after the DSI became involved, Mr Ittiporn said the DSI had access to more comprehensive evidence, which helped strengthen the probe.

Sen Sorachart Wichayasuwannaprom, who faces a summons, said he received a phone call informing him to appear before the EC's inquiry committee on May 19, adding he may ask for a postponement.

Sen Sorachat also questioned the summons process, nothing that summonses may be issued at random.

The Election Commission might have selected a few senators each from a professional group taking part in the election or selected them based on the votes they received, not based on suspicious behaviour.

Sen Sorachart said the EC may have been pressured by the DSI to issue the summons, as most of the evidence come from the DSI.