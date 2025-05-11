Ruling Pheu Thai Party expects main coalition partner to back budget bill

The House of Representatives holds a debate on the 2025 Budget Bill in June last year. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Key figures of the ruling Pheu Thai Party expect Bhumjaithai, a major coalition partner, to support the government’s 2026 Budget Bill, saying it is in the public interest.

Pheu Thai list MP Wisut Chainarun on Sunday dismissed speculation that Bhumjaithai might vote against the bill that the House will consider from May 28 to 30.

As a coalition party, Bhumjaithai would normally vote for the bill and the matter should not be linked with any issue concerning the past election of senators, said Mr Wisut, who is also a chief government whip.

He apparently referred to an investigation by the Election Commission and the Department of Special Investigation into the alleged rigged election of senators.

If the budget is delayed, there will be problems with the work of government organisations, he said.

Pheu Thai list MP Anusorn Iamsa-ard also dampened the speculation that Bhumjaithai might not back the budget bill and the House might be then dissolved.

He said on Sunday that there were attempts to create political disorder and that actually the government continued to command strong support from coalition parties.

There were no grounds for House dissolution and all parties were aware that the implementation of all government policies, including economic ones, in the public interest needed the passage of the budget bill, Mr Anusorn said.

The actions taken by any independent organisation to investigate the senate election had nothing to do with the government but were the responsibility of the organisation concerned, he said.

Recently, tensions between Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai have escalated following Bhumjaithai secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob's declaration that he disagreed with the government-sponsored entertainment complex bill. This has prompted Pheu Thai heavyweights to question the loyalty of their coalition partner.

From the outset, the parties have clashed over several key issues, including Pheu Thai's attempt through its health ministers to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic, despite Bhumjaithai backing its decriminalisation as a flagship policy. There are also land disputes involving key figures from the parties that have widened the split.

The election of senators also emerged as another possible factor for a suspected rift between Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai.