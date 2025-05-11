Thai PM to visit Vietnam next week

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra chairs a meeting of a committee overseeing economic stimulus policies at Government House in March. (Government House photo)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will visit Vietnam on May 15-16 for talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, with both nations set to upgrade their partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership — the highest tier of diplomatic relations Vietnam offers its allies.

The visit will include the 4th Thailand-Vietnam Joint Cabinet Retreat (JCR), where PM Paetongtarn and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead discussions to deepen political trust, economic collaboration, and regional security ties.

A highlight of the trip will be the signing of a joint statement formalising the new strategic partnership, which will reinforce cooperation across three key pillars — sustainable peace, sustainable growth and sustainable future.

The agreement will boost cooperation in political, defence, and international security matters, especially in the fight against transnational crime and drug trafficking, says government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.

It will also serve to enhance economic collaboration in labour, employment, social welfare and the grassroots economy while promoting the green economy, digital economy, and digital transformation, he said.

The agreement prioritises cooperation in science, technology and innovation through cross-border transactions and startups, while promoting knowledge exchange in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

The agreement also aims to foster mutual understanding and closer people-to-people ties through cultural exchanges, education, tourism, and more direct flights between the two countries, he added.

Mr Jirayu said Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce and Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade will also sign an updated memorandum of understanding (MoU).

This MoU will facilitate trade by removing non-tariff barriers, strengthening supply chain links, promoting agricultural, food trade and border trade, and joint investment by private companies from both nations.

“This agreement will be key to reaching the goal of increasing bilateral trade to $25 billion [per year] in a sustainable and balanced manner,” he said.

The MoU also covers digital and technological cooperation, SME development, knowledge exchange in the green economy, and promotes regular Joint Committee on Trade (JTC) meetings and an official, bilateral working group to monitor cooperation projects and exchange trade data and concerns.

“In a time of global economic and political volatility, Thailand and Vietnam are aiming to tighten their ties,” said Mr Jirayu.

“This will also help strengthen Asean’s collective ability to confront the global trade slowdown, particularly in light of rising US import tariffs.”