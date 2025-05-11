No Trump meet in Qatar for Thaksin

Thaksin Shinawatra visits the Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok on April 8. Pornprom Satrabhaya

The Appeal Court has upheld the Criminal Court’s rejection of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s request to travel to Qatar, says former senator Somchai Swangkarn.

Citing a source in the justice system, Mr Somchai wrote on Facebook that Thaksin’s appeal against the rejection has been denied for two reasons as cited by the lower court.

There is no proof of a scheduled meeting between US President Donald Trump and Thaksin in Qatar and the travel dates would be too close to the June 13 hearing on his controversial stay at the Police General Hospital, according to Mr Somchai’s post.

Winyat Chartmontree, Thaksin’s lawyer, could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

Mr Somchai told Bangkok Post that Thaksin assigned his lawyer to lodge an appeal on May 9 and the Appeal Court upheld the decision on May 10.

Thaksin, accompanied by Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa as a witness, submitted the request to travel to Qatar on Thursday along with documents and information about his travel plans, the source said.

The Criminal Court deemed the invitation to be a personal matter, according to the source, although he had previously this year been allowed to attend an Asean meeting in Malaysia on Feb 2–3 and to attend another Asean meeting in Brunei on Feb 19–20.

No reaction was available from Thaksin, though his camp said earlier the court decision was a “lost opportunity” for the nation.

Under the terms of his bail, Thaksin is prohibited from leaving the country without permission pending trial on lese-majeste and computer crime charges stemming from a 2015 interview in South Korea. Witness testimony is scheduled for July this year.