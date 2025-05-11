Bhumjaithai plays down budget bill concerns

Politicians debate the 2025 Budget Bill in parliament in September last year. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

The Bhumjaithai Party on Sunday confirmed its MPs will not vote down the budget bill for the 2026 fiscal year, which is expected to be submitted to the cabinet and the House of Representatives for approval later this month.

“Bhumjaithai is a part of the government coalition, and its members hold various positions in ministries which are involved in the drafting the budget bill. There is no reason for the party’s MPs not to support the bill, which is essential to the solving the nation’s issues and the development of the country,” said party spokeswoman Nan Boontida Somchai on Sunday.

The party made the announcement on Sunday to counter reports which suggested that some Bhumjaithai MPs are planning to vote down the budget bill over a disagreement with Pheu Thai, the main party in the government coalition. Their frustration stemming from a probe into vote-rigging in last year’s Senate elections.

Despite the reports, key figures within the ruling party said they still expect Bhumjaithai to support the bill, saying it is in the public’s interest to do so.

Chief government whip and Pheu Thai MP Wisut Chainarun said senior figures in the government will meet on Tuesday to discuss the bill, which will be examined by the cabinet on May 20 before it goes before the Lower House on May 28-30.

When asked about reports which suggest Bhumjaithai might vote down the bill, Mr Wisut said Bhumjaithai, as a major partner in the coalition, is unlikely to do so.

“As a matter of political etiquette, [Bhumjaithai MPs] are expected to support [the budget bill)] So, don’t link this to the issue of senators,” he said, referring to reports which claim Bhumjaithai would boycott the bill as a way of protesting against Pheu Thai’s interference in the Department of Special Investigation’s (DSI) probe into alleged vote rigging in last year’s Senate election.

The DSI’s investigation reportedly affects a number of senators linked to Bhumjaithai.

“That is a separate matter which should never be tied to the national budget because any delays in passing the budget bill would cause problems in disbursement and impact government agencies’ access to funds,” said Mr Wisut.

Tensions between Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai have escalated in recent weeks, following Bhumjaithai secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob’s declaration that he disagreed with the government-sponsored entertainment complex bill, which prompted Pheu Thai heavyweights to question the loyalty of their coalition partner.

Over the past several months, the parties have clashed over several issues, including Pheu Thai’s attempt to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic, despite Bhumjaithai backing its decriminalisation as its flagship policy. There are also land disputes involving key figures from both parties that have widened the rift between the partners.

Pheu Thai list-MP Anusorn Iamsa-ard also played down speculation that Bhumjaithai might not back the budget bill, which would then lead to the dissolution of the House.

He called the reports “an attempt to create political disorder”, before insisting the government has the full support of its coalition partners.

“There are no grounds for a House dissolution, and all parties were aware that the implementation of all government policies, including economic ones, is in the public interest,’’ Mr Anusorn said.

Actions taken by any independent organisation to investigate the senate election have nothing to do with the government, he said.

The budget bill is a vital to driving the country’s development, so the government will not play political games that could risk the nation and its people’s future, he said, before urging all sides to work together and focus on moving the country forward.

In another development, Election Commission (EC) chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong dismissed criticism the EC should summons the 53 senators to acknowledge and formally defend themselves against charges related to their alleged involvement in collusion over last year’s Senate vote.

He also denied reports the EC was being pressured and coerced into a particular direction in the probe.

