EC probes vote-buying in Kalasin

Investigation comes as local polls kick off

Listen to this article

The Election Commission (EC) is investigating claims of vote buying in Kalasin as the nationwide municipal elections kicked off on Sunday.

EC deputy secretary-general, Pol Lt Col Rapheephong Jirapattanalak, said a team of investigators have been sent to the northeastern province to look into claims that many voters were offered as much as 3,000 baht to vote for a certain party in the province's local election.

The report came as Thailand kicked off its nationwide local elections, with voting taking place at 34,818 polling stations in 2,463 municipalities across all provinces except Bangkok on Sunday. A total of 29.9 million people were eligible to vote.

Along with the municipal elections, several provinces also held by-elections for Tambon Administrative Organisation (TAO) council seats in non-municipal areas.

In Samut Prakan, voter turnout was notably high, with many residents showing up early to elect their municipal leader.

The race in Bang Muang municipality was competitive. The incumbent, Capt Anusak Naktim, led a full team of candidates in a bid to retain the mayoral seat.

Opposition candidates included Prasit Jetsongtham, a businessman backed by the People's Party. Its candidates were fielded in all districts in the province to challenge the incumbent.

Another contender was Panawat Uthailert, a former deputy mayor who was removed from office by Mayor Anusak last year over a policy disagreement.

Meanwhile, in Chiang Rai, provincial governor Charin Thongsuk visited 87 polling units across four districts in the city to observe ballot operations on Sunday.

Chiang Rai hosted elections in 73 areas, with 169 mayoral candidates and 1,968 council candidates competing.

In Trat's tambon Laem Ngop, both polling units reported long queues.

Officers reported that many locals were worried about the possibility of rain during the day, so they came early to the polling booths to exercise their right.

In the province's Muang district, there were reports about a group of election campaigners loitering near polling stations.

A complaint was filed with the local election organisers, which prompted the police to arrive, only to find that they had left the area.

In Phitsanulok, 49,405 people were eligible to vote across 87 units.

EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong reminded all candidates and voters to strictly follow the rules.

The EC estimated the turnout to be about 70%.