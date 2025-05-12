Politician wins election after crashing into elderly couple's pickup

Smitthiphat Leenawarat, right, raises his hands together with his father and mother after learning the vote result in Thanyaburi, Pathum Thani, on Sunday night. Photo by Pongpat Wongyala

PATHUM THANI: Smitthiphat Leenawarat, son of a prominent Pathum Thani politician, and his team of candidates unofficially won a municipal election on Sunday night following a traffic incident in which he sideswiped the pickup truck of an elderly couple and injured them in the middle of last month.

At his office on Sunday night, Krissada Leenawarat, father of the 28-year-old tambon Thanyaburi municipal councillor-elect, thanked local voters for trusting his family. He promised to take good care of local people in tambon Thanyaburi.

“For over 30 years, I have been serving my fellow people. Today it is proved that Thanyaburi people love my family sincerely and seriously,” Mr Krissada said. During the interview, he said his team were ahead of the first runner-up's team by more than 1,000 votes.

Regarding the car crash, Mr Krissada said his family did its best to help the victims but the issue could not be settled yet because of a third party.

He said he would let the justice system handle his son's case and he would not exercise any influence because his family had no connections.

Mr Smitthiphat also thanked local people and said he would do his best to help them, as his father had done.

His mother Yupayao led his election team and was the Thanyaburi municipal mayor-elect after Sunday’s election. She said that her team had served local people well, otherwise they would not have won the election given the recent issues of her son.

On April 16, Mr Smitthiphat, in his brand new BMW car, sideswiped the pickup truck of Prachak Duangyai, 65, and his wife Somsri, 64. Both sustained injuries in the crash, with Mr Prachak in intensive care.

Mr Smitthiphat faces multiple charges from police.