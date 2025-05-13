Coalition preaches unity before budget

Prasert Jantararuangtong. (Government House photo)

The ruling Pheu Thai Party on Monday expressed confidence its coalition partner, the Bhumjaithai Party, would back the budget bill for the 2026 fiscal year, insisting that there was no rift between the two parties.

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister and Pheu Thai senior member Prasert Jantararuangtong boasted of unity within the coalition despite rumours of a conflict refusing to die down.

It was reported that some Bhumjaithai Party MPs were displeased with the ongoing probe by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) into last year's Senate elections and planned to vote down the budget bill.

Mr Prasert said Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul supported government policies, so it is highly unlikely the party would block the passage of the budget, a crucial piece of legislation.

He suggested that reports about the conflict were made up to drive a wedge between the two parties and said that cabinet ministers from all the coalition members are committed to driving the government's spending plans through both Houses.

The Pheu Thai veteran said that despite attempts to cause friction, the coalition's unity has remained intact and strongly expects to deliver its promises and complete its term.

Pheu Thai list-MP Anusorn Iamsa-ard echoed Mr Prasert's remarks, saying no political party would use the budget bill as a bargaining tool and the Bhumjaithai Party had already pledged full support.

Mr Anusorn said there would be wide repercussions for healthcare, infrastructure development, education and job creation if the bill is rejected by the House.

"With the nation still reeling from crises, the budget bill is a chance to lay the foundations. If politics is an obstacle [to its passage], they're closing the door on the country and the people," he said.

Countering reports of some party MPs planning to vote down the budget bill, Bhumjaithai spokeswoman Nan Boontida Somchai said on Sunday that there was no reason for the party MPs not to support a budget they helped to draft.

The budget will be unveiled by the cabinet to the public on May 20 before it goes before the House of Representatives for its first reading on May 28-30, the following week.