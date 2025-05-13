New petitions over ex-PM Thaksin's hospital stay

Listen to this article

A photo that circulated widely on social media purports to show former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra being taken from his room at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok to get a CT and MRI scan in October 2023.

Pressure is mounting on the government over former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's prolonged stay at the Police General Hospital (PGH), with critics demanding transparency and accountability from both state officials and political leaders involved in the matter.

The controversy follows an ethics investigation by the Medical Council of Thailand (MCT) into the conduct of doctors responsible for Thaksin's transfer from prison and his extended hospital stay. The case is also under review by the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions.

The People's Network for Thailand Reform and its allies will on Tuesday hold a rally outside Government House calling for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the ruling Pheu Thai and Thaksin's daughter, to take responsibility.

On Wednesday, the groups will submit a petition to Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim, the current chair of Asean, via the Malaysian embassy in Bangkok, urging him to reconsider Thaksin's appointment as an adviser to the Asean chair, out of concern that the role could provide Thaksin with undue protection amid ongoing legal scrutiny.

On Thursday, the groups will petition Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, a key Pheu Thai figure, requesting that he not interfere in any disciplinary measures recommended by the MCT against three doctors involved in the case. The resolution needs final approval from the public health minister, who chairs the council's special committee.

Adding to the mounting scrutiny, political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana has submitted a petition to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), calling for an investigation into Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong's handling of Thaksin's hospital detention.

Mr Ruangkrai said as the justice minister overseeing the Department of Corrections (DoC), a key agency in the case, Pol Col Tawee may have acted, or opted not to act, in a way that benefited Thaksin. The activist urged the NACC to determine whether the justice minister had abused his authority or breached ethical standards.

Wirangrong Dabbaransi, head of the Network of Universities for Reform, has challenged the Office of Ombudsman's earlier decision that the DoC and the PGH carried out their duty properly.

She said a new set of facts has emerged in the light of the MCT's decision and that Ombudsman Songsak Saichue should review the case and consider the MCT's latest findings.

She said that she hoped the ombudsman would complete the review before the June 13 hearing because several petitions regarding Thaksin's hospital stay were submitted along with details.

"The controversy involves the justice process and a disparity that remains in public focus since Thaksin's return in August 2023. Many Thais and I find it troubling that Thaksin never actually served his time, not even a single day.

"He stayed at the PGH without concrete evidence of critical illnesses. Besides medical professional ethics, the controversy may have violated other laws, and it is unfair to other inmates," she wrote in the petition.

Thaksin was given a jail sentence of eight years upon his return -- three years in total from two cases and a further five years in a third case. The sentence was later reduced to one year following royal clemency.

On Aug 22, 2023, his first night in custody, the DoC, citing his serious health issues, transferred Thaksin to the PGH where he remained until he was granted parole in February last year, a move which prompted public questions over whether he had received special treatment.

The Supreme Court is set to hold a hearing on Thaksin's stay on June 13.