Opposition MP 'eyeing party swap'

Listen to this article

Krit: Said to be unhappy with PP

A main opposition People's Party (PP) MP has set his sights on moving to the Kla Dharma Party, citing his inability to get along with the party, according to a source in the PP.

Krit Chevathamanon, who represents Chon Buri's Constituency 6, has indicated he is taking up a Kla Dharma offer to be a member if and when it is possible for him to register with the party, the source said.

Under the law, an MP can move to another party only after their current party has expelled them.

According to the source, Mr Krit has experienced differences of political views and stances with the PP and could not get along with many PP MPs.

The breaking point came, the source said, when Mr Krit raised an interpellation in parliament on a matter the party deemed inappropriate.

He was subsequently called to a private meeting with party stalwarts to explain himself, which the source said upset the MP.

In the Sunday councillor election for the Phraya Surasak municipality in Sri Racha district, Mr Krit was asked to join the PP's team campaigning for party candidates. He refused to take part because of a feud with the canvassing team.

Earlier, Yodchai Puengporn, a PP MP for Chon Buri's Constituency 9, had hinted to supporters attending a recent municipal poll campaign in Pattaya and Nong Prue areas that a certain party MP was offered a large sum of money, a monthly allowance and a luxury van in exchange for defecting.

The source said Mr Krit has written to inform the party of his decision to stop participating in party meetings and activities.

The source added that at least three other PP MPs in Chon Buri have been approached by other parties to join them. The PP currently has seven of Chon Buri's 10 MPs.