Two deputy leaders quit Palang Pracharath Party

Listen to this article

Palang Pracharath deputy leaders Uttama Savanayana, right, and Sonthirat Sontijirawong, left, announce their decision to rejoin Palang Pracharath on Jan 30, 2023 after they earlier quit the party. The two key party figures have now again left the PPRP. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Two deputy leaders of Palang Pracharath have left the party, Uttama Savanayana and Sonthirat Sontijirawong.

Mr Uttama and Mr Sonthirat had already gone to bid farewell to PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, who blessed them with good luck, a party source said.

Thairath Online reported that Mr Uttama and Mr Sonthirat met Gen Prawit last week and that the two men had already submitted their resignation letters to the Election Commission.

It was widely speculated that the main reason for the two key party figures' departure was political uncertainty and concern about the party’s future direction.

Mr Uttama, a former PPRP leader, and Mr Sonthirat, a former party secretary-general, led the party's campaign in the 2019 general election. Mr Uttama served as the finance minister and Mr Sonthirat took the energy minister's portfolio in then-prime minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha’s cabinet.

The both later left the party, but rejoined it on Jan 30, 2023.

Last month, Gen Prawit insisted the PPRP would not join the government coalition, while also dismissing rumours of its MPs defecting to the coalition Kla Dharma Party.

Thamanat Prompow, chief adviser to the coalition Kla Dharma Party, earlier hinted at welcoming more opposition MPs into the party.

It was not known what Mr Uttama's and Mr Sonthirat's next moves would be.