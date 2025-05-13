Klatham Party expects influx of defectors

Unhappy People’s Party MP from Chon Buri expected to be the first of at least 10 newcomers

Listen to this article

Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat, the leader of the Klatham Party, arrives at Government House on Dec 17 last year. She has dismissed allegations of large cash sums being offered to potential defectors from other parties. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

At least 10 MPs from various parties are expected to defect soon to the Klatham Party, its leader Narumon Pinyosinwat said on Tuesday.

The revelation came after a former People’s Party MP for Chon Buri confirmed his intention to join Klatham, following his recent resignation from the main opposition party.

Krit Chevathamanon on Tuesday announced the formal end of his role as a member of the People’s Party, following his resignation from the party in April, while affirming that he would not step down as an MP.

More MPs from several other parties are expected to move into Klatham, possibly more than 10, said Ms Narumon, who also serves as the agriculture and cooperatives minister.

The potential defectors are currently in talks with Klatham MPs, she added.

Klatham currently has 26 MPs in the 500-seat House of Representatives. Many of them are from a faction led by the Phayao-based power broker Thamanat Prompow, who brought them over from the Palang Pracharath Party.

Ms Narumon dismissed an allegation by a People’s Party lawmaker that her party had offered the unhappy opposition MP up to 55 million baht, along with a monthly salary of 250,000 baht, as an incentive to join Klatham.

There have also been rumours about Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin potentially defecting from the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) to Klatham. Ms Narumon said they had not discussed the matter.

She added that Klatham welcomes anyone who shares its political ideology, regardless of party affiliation.

Mr Suchart said he was remaining with the party for now, though he noted that shifting political circumstances had prompted changes in the past.

Mr Krit defended his decision not to resign as an MP, despite calls from People’s Party supporters during a press conference on Tuesday, saying it would only lead to a costly by-election with no real benefit.

He said he left the PP for Klatham due to a lack of policy-level support in addressing issues in his constituency, noting that Thamanat, who is officially Klatham’s chief adviser, had helped him at least twice, despite being in another party.

Pakornwut Udompipatskul, chairman of the MP coordination committee of the People’s Party, said Mr Krit’s letter clearly showed an intent to leave. However, as it was not formally worded as a resignation, the party will seek a legal interpretation.

If it is not deemed an official resignation, the party will not expel him but will strip him of all party privileges, he said.