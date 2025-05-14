Thaksin to appear at court inquiry

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. (File photo)

Former premier Thaksin Shinawatra will be present when the Supreme Court opens an inquiry on June 13 over claims that his prison sentence may not have been adequately enforced, according to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, his daughter.

Thaksin confirmed this when they met on Monday, she said yesterday. However, this contradicts a previous report where Thaksin's lawyer, Winyat Chartmontri, said Thaksin would not attend the hearing in person, but would instead submit his written defence.

This all comes after a decision by the Medical Council of Thailand (MCT) to pursue disciplinary action against three doctors in connection with Thaksin's treatment during his controversial stay at the Police General Hospital (PGH). The MCT move has added more weight to doubts raised over whether Thaksin really was ill enough to justify his prolonged treatment outside of prison.

Ms Paetongtarn on Monday reiterated that her father was seriously ill and required continuous treatment from when he was overseas until he returned to Thailand to face his sentences.

Upon returning to Thailand from years of self-imposed exile overseas, Thaksin was given a jail sentence of eight years. The sentence was later reduced to one year following royal clemency.

On Aug 22, 2023, his first night in custody, the Department of Corrections, citing his serious health issues, transferred Thaksin to the PGH, where he remained until he was granted parole in February last year, a move which prompted public questions over whether he had received special treatment.