Coalition still united, insists PM

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra yesterday gave assurances that the coalition government remained united and dismissed rumours of a House dissolution.

She was responding to several reports that the Bhumjaithai Party, a government coalition member, would reject the budget bill for the 2026 fiscal year in the first reading scheduled May 28-30, which could prompt her to dissolve the House.

Asked whether she would dissolve the House, Ms Paetongtarn looked surprised and said: "Why should I dissolve the House? No House dissolution."

Members of the media told her that reports suggested that Bhumjaithai would reject the bill because it was upset with the ongoing investigation into alleged vote-rigging in last year's Senate election.

According to observers, the Upper House is now dominated by senators who are believed to have Bhumjaithai links.

The so-called "blue" bloc, a reference to Bhumjaithai, is said to be the largest by far of the three factions in the new Upper House, observers said, adding the blue camp is made up of at least 150 senators.

Ms Paetongtarn said that the drafting of the budget bill is the collective responsibility of all government coalition parties.

She also said she had not discussed the issue with Bhumjaithai leader and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, as he is still recuperating following an eye operation.

"Government unity remains intact," she added.

She also denied reports of a conflict between Thaksin Shinwatra, her father, who is believed to be the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party and Newin Chidchob, Bhumjaithai's alleged de facto leader.

She pointed out that the two do not hold any official positions in the government, adding that she is duty-bound to maintain government stability.

"As long as I am still prime minister, how can I let things get out of hand?"

Chief government whip and Pheu Thai MP Wisut Chainarun insisted that it is political etiquette for all coalition parties to vote for the budget bill in the first reading.