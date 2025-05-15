Deputy Speaker to face EC on May 19

Kriangkrai: Denies offering benefits

Deputy Senate Speaker Kriangkrai Srirak confirmed he will appear before the Election Commission's (EC) inquiry panel on May 19 as summoned.

Gen Kriangkrai is one of the 53 senators being summoned by the EC to acknowledge and defend themselves against the allegations made in connection with last year's allegedly rigged Senate election.

In response to Sen Nantana Nantavaropas' call for all summoned senators to temporarily suspend their duties, Gen Kriangkrai said on Wednesday that is one person's opinion, not a legal obligation.

He said he was unaware of any legal provision requiring him to stop performing his duties, insisting on due legal process.

Responding to Sen Premsak Piayura's request to postpone the current special Senate session due to the ongoing investigation, Gen Kriangkrai said this could be an option. He also insisted he did nothing wrong.

When asked about allegations that he violated the organic law on the Senate election by promising to offer benefits in exchange for votes, which is prohibited under Section 77(1) of the law, the senator said his summons is not a public document and his privacy should be respected.

Gen Kriangkrai abruptly walked out of the interview when asked if he believed this situation may have been politically motivated or linked to a campaign to purge the so-called "blue senators" purportedly linked to the Bhumjaithai Party.

Meanwhile, the EC has emphasised that the vote-rigging allegations in particular are still at the stage of allowing the accused parties to respond.

As of Tuesday, the EC had processed 391 out of 585 complaints and reports received over alleged misconduct committed in last year's Senate election, according to the latest update publicised by the EC on Wednesday.

Among the 391 cases already handled, 151 have been finalised, it said.

Of the 151 finalised cases, 127 were dismissed, two involved disqualifications, 10 led to criminal proceedings and 12 were referred to court, said the EC.

It said 194 cases are under review.