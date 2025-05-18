Klatham leader denies defections due to bribes

Klatham Party leader Narumon Pinyosinwat insisted her party is not a proxy for any major party after recently welcoming two former members of the Pheu Thai Party to its fold.

The speculation arose after its chief adviser, Capt Thamanat Prompow, arranged the recent move by the party's secretary Gp Capt Anudit Nakornthap and Bangkok MP Karun Hosakul with Pheu Thai heavyweight and former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Ms Narumon addressed the speculation, saying on Saturday the discussion with Mr Thaksin was merely a courtesy.

"[Gp Capt Anudit and Mr Karun] decided to work with Klatham due to a similar vision we both have to serve the public," said Ms Narumon.

The comment came as reports emerged that Klatham is seeking to pluck more than 30 MPs from various other parties to join it.

Capt Thamanat said Klatham is preparing announcements to be made in coming weeks regarding new faces which will join the party line-up.

Capt Thamanat also denied claims it was becoming a "whirlpool of power" with its efforts to suck in MPs from a number of parties and denied claims that bribery has been the chief tactic used in luring them to defect.

He also denied claims by by ex-Future Forward Party MP Pannika Wanich that Klatham is trying to boost the number of MPs under its wing to increase its bargaining position when negotiating for major cabinet portfolios like the interior ministership.

People's Party leader Natthapong Ruangpanyawut recently demanded Klatham reveal the list of MPs who have agreed to defect from other parties to join it, but Ms Narumon said that the party was respecting the wishes of those joining, not playing political games.

Meanwhile, Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, of the Thai Sang Thai Party, said there was no conflict between her, Gp Capt Anudit and Mr Karun over their departures. All three were Pheu Thai members before Khunying Sudarat founded a party of her own.

Khunying Sudarat added that no such "cobras", or defectors, have been reported from her party just yet. "I congratulated them for finding parties that suit their political vision, as the party needed to move on with a newer generation of politicians," she said.