Former UDD leader voices coup fears

A former red-shirt leader on Monday warned that the country could be plunged into another political crisis which could lead to another coup if vote-fixing allegations involving last year's Senate election are not fully investigated.

Tida Tawornseth, the former president of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), said the alleged vote rigging in the Senate election process is a serious accusation and stressed the need for the Election Commission (EC) to carry out a full probe.

The EC has made several missteps in the past, but it should not compromise its investigation otherwise the controversy could lead to another major political crisis that could pave way for a military putsch, she said.

Ms Tida criticised attempts by politicians to control the Senate which is empowered to endorse members of independent public agencies including the Constitutional Court, saying it undermines democratic principles.

She urged political parties to take a step back and place national interests first to avoid creating conditions that could be used as an excuse to stage or justify a coup. She also warned the military to steer clear of politics.

"If there is another coup, we'll be in a worse situation than a failed state. It will be beyond salvage. Let's not have another," she said.

The former red-shirt leader described the current situation as a crisis of political parties, despite coming together to form the government.

She said the political alliance between the ruling Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties is not an easy one but she does not foresee an early House dissolution.

It's thought their love-hate relationship will continue until the government completes its term as both parties have a common interest to stay in power, she said.

Ms Tida also pointed out that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra should not fear imprisonment too much because many of his allies including red-shirt members have already served time.

Even if Thaksin has to serve his prison sentence, he will not face as harsh conditions as red-shirt members or young political activists, she said.

"He shouldn’t be afraid. It is his weakness. The best option is to stay at the Corrections Hospital," she said.

Ms Tida also said that some of the Pheu Thai's issues cannot be resolved because the party wants to protect Thaksin.