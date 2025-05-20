Anutin denies rift in coalition

Listen to this article

Anutin: 'Everything is normal'

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul dismissed rumours of an impending cabinet reshuffle amid reports of a growing rift between the "red" and "blue" factions within the government coalition.

"Everything is normal. All ministers attended the welcoming ceremony for the Indonesian president. There is no tension," Mr Anutin said on Monday.

His assurance came amid reports of political manoeuvring by some parties within the ruling alliance, which were seen as an effort to gain leverage in the House.

The Kla Tham Party, for instance, has taken several MPs from other parties under its wing, a move which observers say was meant to help its ally, the Pheu Thai Party.

Bhumjaithai, meanwhile, appeared to be cosying up to the United Thai Nation Party (UTN). The claim emerged after UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga was seen visiting Mr Anutin in the hospital when he was admitted recently for treatment.

"Bhumjaithai is open to working with any party, including the opposition, if it benefits the people," he said.

He downplayed concerns about a rift when asked if Kla Tham's growth threatens Bhumjaithai's influence in the House, saying all parties aim to grow by serving the public.

He insisted that he gets along with Phayao MP Thamanat Prompow, who is currently serving as an adviser to the Kla Tham Party.

The deputy prime minister dismissed claims of an imminent cabinet reshuffle, saying the government is stable with over 320 MPs in the coalition.

The addition of Kla Tham MPs only strengthens it further, he said.

When asked to comment about the ongoing court cases concerning former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, he said the government will be able to run the country regardless of the cases' outcomes.

Mr Anutin also assured Bhumjaithai will not vote down the 2026 budget bill during the parliament reading slated to take place by the end of this month.

Separately, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai insisted the cases concerning last year's Senate election are not politically motivated and do not signify a conflict between the "red" and "blue" political factions.

Mr Phumtham said his legal team is preparing a statement to counter a complaint from senators who are calling on the Constitutional Court to suspend him from his position.

The senators said in their complaint that Mr Phumtham was negligent in carrying out his duty by allowing Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong to commit offences while overseeing the Department of Special Investigation, an agency that has been accused of interfering in the Senate election probe.