Election Commission to grill key Bhumjaithai figures

Listen to this article

Napintorn: 'Ready' to comply

At least three key Bhumjaithai (BJT) Party figures are set to be summoned by the Election Commission (EC) for questioning in connection with alleged vote rigging in last year's Senate election, according to a highly placed EC source.

They include Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisanpang.

They all denied any wrongdoing on Monday, saying they are ready to defend themselves against the allegations if the EC does summon them, as reported by the media.

Mr Napintorn said he was not worried, adding he was ready to comply with all legal procedures while insisting on his innocence.

He said he has not yet received an official letter from the EC and had only heard about the summons via news reports.

He reiterated that he was ready to provide information to prove his innocence and that he had no problems complying with the reported summons. He declined to comment on whether he thought the case being pursued against him was politically motivated.

Supachai Phosu, a former MP for Nakhon Phanom and a former deputy parliament speaker, who is reportedly among the three figures, also said he had not received any formal letter from the EC. He said he would refute the allegation against him if and when he is formally served with a summons.

A possible third figure, Wongsakorn Chanakit, who stood on the Bhumjaithai ticket in Phuket in the 2023 election, said he has been aware for some time he might be on the EC's radar.

He said, although he had no part in last year's Senate poll because he was too young to contest it, he was willing to cooperate with the EC in the investigation.

Aside from the first batch of 55 senators summoned earlier over the alleged vote rigging, the losing candidates in the race who are on the reserve list may also have engaged in collusion. They will likely be required to speak to the EC as well, said a source familiar with the matter.

So far, over 140 people have been summoned by the EC, said the source. The 55 senators were given until tomorrow to either submit a written defence or defend themselves in person.

Deputy Senate Speaker Kriangkrai Srirak, one of the first summoned for questioning, on Monday met the EC in person. However, he refused to disclose the details of his meeting.