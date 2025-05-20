Paetongtarn to visit UK, Monaco

Listen to this article

Paetongtarn: Eyes soft power boost

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will visit Britain and Monaco from Wednesday until Sunday, seeking new opportunities for market expansion, particularly in the areas of food, sports, and tourism, according to the government.

Government Spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub on Monday said that the prime minister, along with a delegation from the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and other agencies, will depart for London this evening and is expected to arrive in the UK capital tomorrow morning.

The visit underscores the government's commitment to increasing the global presence and value of Thai products and services.

Upon her arrival tomorrow, Ms Paetongtarn will preside over the launch of the new "Thai SELECT" logo, a quality certification for authentic Thai cuisine.

The event will also include cultural performances, a Muay Thai demonstration, traditional Thai massage, and an exhibition of Thai food and fruit.

She will engage with the "Team Thailand" network, UK food importers, and representatives of the Thai Business Association in the UK to explore collaborative efforts and expand the export of Thai agricultural products, especially vegetables, fruits, and jasmine rice.

In addition, the Prime Minister will present "Thai SELECT" certificates to 115 Thai restaurants that meet certification standards and preside over a briefing on strategies to enhance Thai food businesses in the UK.

That evening, she will visit a renowned Muay Thai gym in London to discuss cooperation in sports and the development of an international certification system for Muay Thai trainers, an initiative aligned with the government's soft power strategy.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister will visit an Asian supermarket chain store, one of the largest in the UK, which imports more than 4,500 Asian products, including more than 1,000 from Thailand.

Later that afternoon, she will meet the Executive Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand for the Europe Region to exchange views on enhancing Thai cultural tourism.

On May 23, Ms Paetongtarn will travel to Monte Carlo, Monaco, where she will meet executives from the Formula One Group to explore the potential for Thailand to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix (City Circuit) and attend the Formula 1 Tag Heuer Monaco Grand Prix, Mr Jirayu said.

According to the government spokesperson, the PM's visit is part of Thailand's proactive economic strategy to promote trade, exports, tourism, and soft power. It is expected to boost global confidence in Thailand's potential while supporting the development of a creative economy and driving sustainable market expansion.