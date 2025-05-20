United Thai Nation faction weighs future

20 MPs seen as potential targets for Klatham as it seeks to build size and influence

Suchart Chomklin, a deputy commerce minister and deputy leader of the United Thai Nation party, attends a cabinet meeting in September 2024. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

United Thai Nation (UTN) Party deputy leader Suchart Chomklin plans talks with 20 fellow MPs next week to discuss the political situation and their future direction amid speculation they could be lured to the Klatham Party.

Mr Suchart, who also serves as deputy commerce minister, said he would not make a decision about the group’s political future alone, as he brought them with him to the UTN ahead of the 2023 election.

United Thai Nation was set up as a political vehicle for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the 2014 coup leader, as he sought to remain prime minister. However, it failed to meet expectations, winning just 36 seats in the 500-member House. Gen Prayut subsequently walked away from politics and is now a privy councillor.

Mr Suchart said the UTN members were scheduled to meet on May 28 or 29, to provide updates on their work and discuss their future political direction. He said any discussions about defecting would be off-limits because he is still attached to the UTN.

The personal strengths of MPs are more important than which party they are allied with, he said when asked whether he thought Klatham or the Bhumjaithai Party would be able to best help the group achieve their goals.

He declined to say if his group would consider forming its own party if they were not happy with policies of existing parties.

Mr Suchart said he maintains good ties with key figures in the coalition parties including Klatham chief adviser Thamanat Prompow, when asked if the group had been approached by the party.

Thamanat told Thai Rath newspaper on the weekend that he would consider himself lucky if he and Mr Suchart could share the same ideology as Klatham.

There are two years left before the next general election. Mr Suchart acknowledged that MPs in the eastern provinces are highly sought-after by various parties because the region is one of the key electoral battlegrounds.

As a veteran politician in the region, he said he is determined to retain his base and expand it.

Mr Suchart’s faction in the UTN is among a handful believed to have been approached by Klatham, which is luring MPs and veterans from other parties. That number is expected to climb as high as 35.

Political pundits have said that Thamanat appears to be looking to build a bigger party with more influence — and cabinet seats — in the coalition. If that comes to pass, the departure of the 69-MP Bhumjaithai Party from the Pheu Thai-led coalition would not be as big a blow.

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul has reiterated that the coalition remains united, but pundits question the durability of the marriage of convenience with Pheu Thai, given all the sniping between the two.

The Klatham Party currently has 25 MPs in its camp with 24 being defectors from the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP). Its newest MP is the winner of the recent by-election in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Constituency 8.

Krit Chevathamanon, an opposition People’s Party MP for Chon Buri who recently pledged allegiance to Klatham, is considered a “cobra”, or renegade, MP as he cannot defect unless the party expels him first, something the party has said it won’t do.

On Monday, Klatham formally welcomed two heavyweights from the Thai Sang Thai Party, Gp Capt Anudit Nakornthap and Karun Hosakul.

Gp Capt Anudit is expected to be named the party’s chief strategist, according to Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, a Klatham MP for Chachoengsao.