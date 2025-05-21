Cabinet gives nod to 2026 budget bill

The cabinet has approved the 3.78-trillion-baht budget bill for the 2026 fiscal year, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinwawtra announced on Tuesday.

Speaking after Tuesday's cabinet meeting, Ms Paetongtarn said the bill, proposed by the Budget Bureau, had been scrutinised by the Council of State, the government's legal arm.

It will be tabled to the House of Representatives for its first reading scheduled for May 28-30, she said.

She said she had already discussed the bill with coalition parties.

"Coalition parties see eye to eye on the bill," the prime minister said, adding that it is up to lawmakers to revise budget details or make adjustments as they see fit.

Songkram Kitlertphairoj, the prime minister's adviser, said the government is ready to explain the rationale for the bill, adding the bill is intended to make the most of budget funds, which come from taxpayers' money, to improve the economy and upgrade people's livelihoods.

"In addition to responding to people's needs, the government also aims to boost confidence among domestic and foreign investors," he said.

He said the government hopes the opposition will cooperate with the government and support the bill rather than attempt to cause trouble, as happened with the deliberation of the 2025 budget bill.

"Parties should put people's best interests first rather than play a political game," he said.

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed the prime minister met with coalition party leaders to discuss the bill, and that all pledged their support.

At the debate, each coalition party overseeing government agencies will explain details about their funding.