Budget debate set as MPs prep for scrutiny

Listen to this article

The government and the opposition will be allocated 20 hours each to deliberate the 3.78-trillion-baht budget bill for the 2026 fiscal year, chief government whip Wisut Chainarun said.

Following a joint government-opposition whips meeting on Wednesday, Mr Wisut said the meeting went smoothly with whips from both sides agreeing on the time allocation for the debate, which will be held on May 28-31.

"There was no conflict on the time allotment for the debate," he said.

He said that on May 28, the House will consider two bills and the drafts of two executive decrees, which will take about eight hours, after which lawmakers will begin deliberating the budget bill.

Further deliberation of the budget bill will continue until May 31, he said, adding the debate will take 40 hours with the government and opposition allotted 20 hours each, while House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha will be allocated one hour to conduct the meeting.

Mr Wisut also said the casino-entertainment complex bill will not be discussed during the budget bill debate.

Pakornwut Udompipatskul, a People's Party MP and chief opposition whip, said the House is expected to vote to accept the budget bill in its first reading by 6pm on May 31.

He said the time allocation for the debate will be enough for MPs from both the government and opposition camps to scrutinise the bill, and he believed the debate would go smoothly without much protest from fellow MPs concerning the content.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said that during a cabinet meeting on May 20, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra told cabinet ministers to be ready to answer questions from lawmakers during the budget bill debate.

Cabinet ministers will be on standby to respond to questions during the debate, said Ms Manaporn, a Pheu Thai Party MP for Nakhon Phanom. She also said Bhumjaithai Party leader and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed Bhumjaithai will support the bill.

Nan Bunthida Somchai, a Bhumjaithai MP for Ubon Ratchathani and the party's spokeswoman, also assured that all 70 Bhumjaithai MPs will vote for the budget bill.

Mr Wan, meanwhile, said that the government has asked the House to convene a special session to deliberate the budget bill.

He said he instructed the deputy House Speaker, Pichet Chuangphan, to meet government and opposition MPs to discuss details of the proposed time allocation for the debate.