Senators ask Election Commission to scrap probe

Listen to this article

Pol Maj Gen Chattrawat Saengphet leads a group of senators calling for an inquiry panel investigating them in the election-rigging case to be suspended from duty, at the Election Commission on Wednesday. (Photo: Pattarapong chatpattarasill)

A group of senators have called on the Election Commission (EC) to suspend an inquiry panel investigating their alleged involvement in vote collusion in last year's Senate election, on grounds of malfeasance.

EC chairman Itthiporn Boonpracong was petitioned by the group on Wednesday to suspend one of the inquiry committees from duty to prevent harming the senators, said Sen Chattrawat Saengphet, who led the petitioners.

The committee is summoning 55 senators to acknowledge charges and defend their actions related to the alleged vote collusion.

The group also called on the EC chairman to consider scrapping all investigation processes deemed illegitimate, including those undertaken in collaboration with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), Mr Itthiporn said. Unlike other committees wholly run by the EC, the so-called "26th Inquiry Committee" comprises officials from the EC and the DSI. This form of cooperation gives the group reason to believe the EC is subject to undue influence from the DSI.

The EC chairman was also urged to review the investigation, including the evidence and witness statements gathered, which were being used by the DSI members of the inquiry committee against the senators, said Pol Maj Gen Chattrawat.

According to the petition, details of allegations levelled against them by the panel are unclear, which not only makes it difficult for them to prepare their defence but also contravenes the principle of fairness, as stipulated in the constitution.

The group accused the committee of violating regulations and laws requiring it to strictly protect the confidentiality of their work, saying at least six senators living in Bangkok received a letter in a clear envelope containing the written details of their allegations, revealing the confidential information inside.

Sen Alongkot Worakee indicated the committee's action may have violated Section 157 of the Criminal Code pertaining to malfeasance. The group also questioned the committee's neutrality, saying they were subject to a witch-hunt.