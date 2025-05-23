Coup risk remains, warns Phumtham

Listen to this article

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has refrained from ruling out the possibility of a future coup and asked all sides to learn from history to strengthen democratic institutions.

Speaking on the 10th anniversary of the 2014 coup by the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) on Thursday, he stressed the importance of patience and adherence to democratic processes, cautioning against shortcuts that could undermine democratic development.

When asked if the 2014 coup would be the last revolt Thailand was likely to see, Mr Phumtham said no one could guarantee that.

However, from his experience of working with current military leaders, he said they have a more modern and progressive outlook. Today's leaders are more perceptive and understanding of global changes and the consequences of exercising power, he said.

Even though a future coup appears unlikely now, it cannot be fully ruled out, he said.

All parties are therefore encouraged to stay true to the existing democratic processes, respect different perspectives and keep checks and balances intact, he said.

"Thai society is gradually moving towards greater democracy as citizens value their rights and freedoms more, which should help prevent military coups from happening," Mr Phumtham said.

"Constant vigilance and understanding across all sectors is necessary to address problems peacefully and sustainably." Coups present no solution for societal problems and do not align with democratic development, he added.

Democracy needs time to grow and should not be cut short by coups, he said, stressing that all parties should adhere to democratic principles and the use of existing systems to resolve issues peacefully.

Parit Wacharasindhu, a list-MP of the People's Party (PP), listed 11 problems inhibiting democratic development, including the Senate, whose election process is facing an election fraud probe by the Election Commission and the Department of Special Investigation.

He said these problems are tied to the 2017 constitution.