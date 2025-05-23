Paetongtarn offers moral support for Yingluck after rice scheme verdict

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Government House in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Government House)

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has given her aunt and former premier Yingluck moral support after the Supreme Administrative Court ordered her to pay 10 billion baht in compensation for the financial losses from the controversial rice-pledging scheme.

Ms Paetongtarn on Thursday shared a post by the Pheu Thai Party reading "May 22. Justice has been robbed time and again" on her Instagram account. She also shared a photo taken with her aunt with Season Change, the song written by Boyd Kosiyapong. The song is often used as encouragement for people facing major challenges in life.

May 22 was the day that the supreme court ruled the fugitive former prime minister must take financial responsibility for the damage caused by the policy. It came on the anniversary of the May 22, 2014 coup staged by then army chief Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to oust her.

Ms Yingluck called the ruling "deeply unjust".

Ms Paetongtarn is on a visit to the United Kingdom and Monaco until Sunday.