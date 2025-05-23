Imprisoned Thai lawyer Arnon receives human rights award

Listen to this article

Arnon Nampa gives a speech on Aug 3, 2020. (Photo: Thai Lawyers for Human Rights)

A Thai lawyer currently incarcerated for speaking out against the monarchy has been awarded an international human rights prize, in recognition of his commitment to free expression and democratic principles, according to media reports.

Arnon Nampa, 40, was named the Asia-Pacific winner of the 2024 Front Line Defenders Award for Human Rights Defenders at Risk. He is the first person from Thailand to receive this award.

Arnon is presently serving a 22-year prison sentence, handed down after several convictions under Thailand’s stringent lèse-majesté law, which outlaws criticism of the monarchy, as well as other related charges.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR), which represents Arnon, said in a statement that the award acknowledges “his unwavering advocacy for human rights in the face of serious personal danger.”

Presented annually by the Ireland-based Front Line Defenders organisation, the award highlights the courage of activists around the world who face persecution for their work.

A message from Arnon, read aloud by Pathomporn Kaewnoo on behalf of the lawyer’s family during the award ceremony in Dublin, described the honour as “deeply meaningful” and a source of renewed determination.

“The power of the old order created propaganda to indoctrinate us – and often coerced us – into believing that human beings are not born equal, but that one group of people is destined to rule while others are born to be ruled,” TLHR quoted the message as saying.

Arnon emerged as a prominent figure during the 2020 wave of youth-led protests, where he publicly called for reforms to the monarchy.

His outspoken speeches and social media activity – considered provocative under Thai law –have resulted in a string of convictions under Section 112 of the Penal Code, which permits prison terms of up to 15 years per charge.

According to TLHR, Arnon has been detained since September 2023. He currently faces a 22-year sentence and has lodged multiple appeals, all still pending. In 2024 alone, he filed 41 bail applications, none of which were approved.

International rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have condemned Arnon’s imprisonment and called for his immediate release.