PM shores up trade prospects on UK trip

Thai food pitch: Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presides over the launch of the newly rebranded Thai SELECT certification in London and presents a 'miang kham', a traditional snack, to showcase the richness of Thai culinary culture to UK influencers and media. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra sought collaboration from the UK private sector and Thai businesses during her visit to London this week to support the government's efforts to boost trade, push for a free trade agreement and increase employment for Thais, according to government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap.

The discussions, which took place on Thursday (UK time), focused on bolstering the value of trade in agricultural and food products and expanding import channels for Thai goods, including lifestyle products, he said.

A Thailand-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was also a key topic, as such a pact would help increase market opportunities and reduce trade barriers for Thai exports such as processed chicken, Mr Jirayu said.

The talks also addressed job opportunities for Thai professionals, including chefs and traditional massage therapists, who are in growing demand across the UK, he said, adding that support measures for Thai businesses eyeing investment opportunities in the UK were discussed.

Participating in the talks were representatives from major firms such as Selfridges, CP Intertrade, Boon Rawd Brewery (Singha), Chang Beer, Thai Tana, ASCO, Manning Impex, Patara Restaurants, and Bangkok Bank Plc.

Mr Jirayu said the prime minister instructed Thai authorities to work closely with UK partners to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties, paving the way not only for a potential Thailand-UK FTA but also for trade agreements with EU nations.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, the UK was Thailand's fourth-largest European trading partner last year, with total bilateral trade valued at US$6.66 billion (217.5 billion baht). The top five Thai exports to the UK were processed chicken, machinery and parts, jewellery and accessories, motorcycles and parts, and automobiles and components.

During her visit, Ms Paetongtarn presented the "Thai SELECT" certification to 20 Thai restaurants in the UK as part of the soft power strategy promoting Thai cuisine. She also participated in a demonstration of making miang kham, a traditional snack featuring ingredients and herbs from Thailand.

The Thai SELECT certification, awarded by the Ministry of Commerce, certifies the authenticity and quality of Thai cuisine. Currently, there are 115 Thai SELECT-certified restaurants across major UK cities, including London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Edinburgh.

In a related development, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai yesterday defended the premier's UK trip amid criticism of its cost, saying not all activities could be disclosed publicly due to their informal or sensitive nature.

Earlier, former senator Somchai Swangkarn questioned whether the prime minister's trip was a personal mission funded by the state due to the lack of scheduled meetings with foreign leaders.

Somkid Chueakong, a deputy secretary-general to the prime minister, shrugged off speculation that critics might petition the anti-graft agency to investigate the matter further, saying it was their right.

He said the government has nothing to be concerned about as the trip was clearly undertaken for work.

"We can't stop them, so we'll just have to explain the facts."