PP targets politics in budget bill

The opposition People's Party (PP) is gearing up for the upcoming first reading of the budget bill for the 2026 fiscal year, vowing to examine fund allocations across all ministries and show that allocations are for political gains.

Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, a Bangkok MP for the PP, said the party has worked out a strategy for the debate set down for May 29 to 31, with about 50 MPs set to scrutinise every detail of funding, large or small.

He criticised the government's budget framework for failing to address current economic conditions, including the pressure from the US tariff hike. "The country is heading towards an economic disaster. Main sources of income from exports and tourism are bearing the brunt of the global economic situation," he said.

Mr Nattacha also claimed the coalition government is not working in unison, and coalition parties appear to be using spending proposals to gain favour from voters ahead of the next elections. "During the debate, we'll show how long the government will last and what is hidden in the budget bill as political leverage for the next polls," he said.

When asked about a possible increase in the military and security budget, the opposition MP called it a form of returning a favour, saying the prime minister would not have been in her job without the support of the military and police.

He also said the political alliance between the ruling Pheu Thai Party and other parties affects how the national budget is planned.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Saturday defended the proposed military spending. He said the government and the military understand the nation's security strategy must be regularly reviewed and adjusted to meet emerging threats.

Reviews will affect budget planning, and the armed forces will have to submit spending proposals early to ensure consistency, Mr Phumtham said.

Meanwhile, a total of 41 hours has been set aside for the first reading of the budget bill, with 20 hours allotted to the government and the opposition each and the remaining one hour for the House Speaker and his deputies. A vote is expected on May 31.

The spending proposal for the 2026 fiscal year, which starts in October this year and ends in September next year, totals 3.78 trillion baht, an increase of 30 billion baht from the current fiscal year. The national budget has increased every fiscal year over the past nine years except for the 2022 fiscal year.