Deputy PM's field visits to Thailand's South yield early results

Listen to this article

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has begun his final field visit in the first phase of the government's peace initiative aimed at tailoring a balanced solution in security, economy and peace efforts.

Mr Phumtham has already made a series of visits in the first phase of an initiative to broker peace in the deep South with top defence and security officials.

During his visits, the deputy premier has met with frontline workers, including local administrators, police station chiefs and business operators, to identify practical solutions to the region's long-standing unrest.

The delegation, which includes deputy defence permanent secretary Gen Tharapong Malakham, National Security Council secretary-general Chatchai Bangchuat, and Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) secretary-general Pol Lt Col Wannapong Kotcharak were due to spend Saturday and Sunday in the area.

Mr Phumtham said he hopes to gain a more comprehensive and nuanced view of the situation. He acknowledged the complexity and sensitivity of the issues in the southern border provinces and said this would be the final listening session for now.

"There are still conflicting viewpoints. While we have reached some preliminary conclusions, diverse perspectives remain," he said.

When asked about possible personnel changes in the field, Mr Phumtham said suitability is key. "It's not about replacing the 4th Army Region Commander, but restructuring to ensure we work as a team. I've already had private discussions with him and the army commander-in-chief," he added.

He also stressed the urgency of reform, indicating that decisions will follow after his upcoming trip to Malaysia.

On peace talks, Mr Phumtham said no mechanisms have been ruled out yet, but added that if certain processes prove ineffective or irrelevant, they may be revised or discontinued.

Although strategies for economic and security improvement have been devised, their current disconnect from each other has hindered progress. "We must align these elements if we are to resolve both economic issues and security tensions," he said.

Mr Phumtham said plans for both economic development and security protection are in place, though they currently lack alignment.

He said economic solutions must also reduce security risks. Violence must be addressed urgently and while there has been wide consultation with security agencies, a unified strategy is still needed.

Dialogue about strategic direction must continue, even if previous plans have already been announced.