PM has busy trip ahead in KL with focus on 'inclusivity'

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra (Government House photo)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra departs for Kuala Lumpur on Sunday to attend the 46th Asean Summit, where leaders will chart the region's course under the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability".

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Saturday the premier will depart at 6.30pm and will reach the Malaysian capital at 9.50pm.

She will attend the 46th Asean Summit on Monday and Tuesday. The event is hosted by the Malaysian government. The premier will participate in seven Asean sessions and also attend the 16th Indonesia–Malaysia–Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) Leaders' Summit.

This summit marks the first major Asean leaders' meeting of the year, where Asean leaders will discuss directions of the region and share ther views.

Delegates include leaders from nine Asean countries and will also be joined by Myanmar's permanent secretary for foreign affairs.

A key highlight will be the endorsement of the 2045 Asean Community Vision, a long-term roadmap for the region's development in the next 20 years.

On Tuesday, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, this year's Asean Chair, will host a session with leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia -- as well as Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang.

This meeting aims to explore collaboration between Asean and potential external partners, he added.

Ms Paetongtarn's schedule for the Asean meetings and diplomatic engagement include Asean the Summit, Asean–GCC summits and key bilateral events, including the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration. The premier will return to Thailand on Tuesday at around 8.35pm, he said.