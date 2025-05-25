Former rival protest leaders Sondhi, Jatuporn join hands against Thaksin

Listen to this article

Sondhi Limthongkul, right, embraces Jatuporn Prompan on stage at Thammasat University in Bangkok on Sunday. (Photo from the Facebook page of Sondhi Talk)

Former major protest leaders Sondhi Limthongkul and Jatuporn Prompan – who were once on opposite sides regarding former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra – made a public show of unity in their efforts to target the father of Thailand's current prime minister.

In 2005, Mr Sondhi used his ASTV satellite television channel to launch a public crusade against Thaksin. He became a leader of the yellow-shirt People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) movement, which mobilised tens of thousands of protesters against Thaksin’s government in mid-2006.

On Sept 19, 2006, then army chief Gen Sonthi Boonyaratglin staged a coup and seized power from Thaksin.

Jatuporn Prompan, leader of the People’s Unity Group, is a former leader of the red-shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) and a key political ally of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, now led by Thaksin’s daughter and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Sondhi and Jatuporn appeared together and confirmed their partnership at the former’s discussion event at Thammasat University in Bangkok on Sunday.

Jatuporn was not what he used to be but he suffered from what he used to believe, Sondhi said.

Jatuporn had worked for Thaksin but at present was fighting against Thaksin and ready to work for the public interest, Mr Sondhi said. He said he invited Jatuporn to support his movement.

Mr Sondhi earlier threatened to hold street protests unless the government scraps the 2001 memorandum of understanding (MoU) on maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand.

He previously said the MoU had created an overlapping claims area (OCA) covering 26,000 square kilometres, mainly benefiting Cambodia. The OCA is believed to be rich in fossil energy resources.

Signed with Cambodia during the Thaksin Shinawatra administration, the MoU allowed Cambodia to draw the boundary of its territorial waters within Thai maritime territory as declared by King Rama IX in 1973, based on international law, Mr Sondhi said. Critics worry a loss of sovereignty will result.

On Sunday Mr Jatuporn said Thaksin had admitted to law violations but had not been imprisoned for a single day. People were opposing Thaksin due to the issues of privileges and double standards, he said.

It was time for the country to make a restart while adhering to the strength of its main institutions and its people, Mr Jatuporn said.