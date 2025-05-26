Chula docs back medical council probe

Listen to this article

A view inside a room on the 14th floor of the premium ward at the Police General Hospital where former premier Thaksin Shinawatra was reported to have stayed for treatment in lieu of his jail term. Warong Dechgitvigrom’s Facebook account

A group of senior physicians from Chulalongkorn University has backed the Medical Council of Thailand's (MCT) disciplinary action against three doctors who issued medical certificates for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The group, alumni of Chulalongkorn's 27th medical class, issued a statement that was signed by 41 doctors praising the council's ruling as principled and courageous.

The MCT on May 8 suspended two senior doctors of the Police General Hospital (PGH) and warned a third at the Department of Corrections Hospital about their role in the case, after concluding their certificates exaggerated Thaksin's medical condition, enabling his prolonged stay at PGH for six months instead of serving time in prison.

The doctors were found to have breached ethical standards by failing to conduct proper diagnoses.

The alumni commended the MCT for acting in line with professional ethics despite potential political pressure.

"We appreciate the committee's adherence to justice and professionalism," the statement said. "The ruling preserves public trust in the medical profession."

The group also called on the council to remain firm in the face of political interference, saying it must uphold its decision to maintain the credibility of the profession.

"If politics is allowed to influence the process, it would erode the medical profession's integrity," they said.

Meanwhile, MCT member Dr Amorn Leelarasamee said the council would not provide additional documents requested by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, who also serves as the MCT's president.

He said all documents needed had been submitted previously and the council had sufficient evidence.

The minister on May 15 set up an advisory committee to probe whether the council's probe followed the rule of law. Critics, however, argue the ministry's actions appear designed to undermine the council's authority under the guise of procedural review.

The committee is scheduled to meet on Monday. Mr Somsak is expected to make a final decision by Tuesday. He has the authority to either endorse or reject the MCT's ruling under the Medical Profession Act.