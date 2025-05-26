Thaksin care drama carries risks

Listen to this article

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra relaxes by the swimming pool at his Chan Song La residence in Bang Phlat district, Bangkok, after being released from Police General Hospital in February last year. Ingshin21 Instagram Account

A growing rift between the Ministry of Public Health and the Medical Council of Thailand (MCT) has exposed tensions between professional integrity and political interference -- posing a direct challenge to long-standing norms that safeguard the independence of the medical disciplinary system.

At the heart of the controversy lies the Medical Council's recent decision to impose disciplinary action against three doctors in connection with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's treatment during his controversial stay at the 14th suite floor of the Police General Hospital (PGH).

The physicians were found guilty of submitting misleading medical information that enabled the high-profile inmate to remain in hospital throughout his 180-day prison sentence, allegedly on grounds of critical illness.

Following a majority vote on May 8, the council's committee concluded the claim of severe illness lacked evidence-based medical justification. As a result, one doctor from the Department of Corrections Hospitals received a formal warning while the other two, who are senior doctors from the PGH, had their medical licences suspended.

However, the Ministry of Public Health -- led by Minister Somsak Thepsutin -- has moved to challenge the council's resolution, an action that contradicts the established convention of respecting the council's autonomy.

The move has triggered concerns over the politicisation of medical governance, particularly as the two senior doctors from the PGH swiftly submitted appeals to the minister, demanding the disciplinary measures be overturned.

To address these appeals, Mr Somsak invoked his statutory authority as the council's honorary president, as outlined under the Medical Profession Act. While the role allows him to offer opinions on council resolutions, it does not grant powers to alter medical findings or interfere with professional judgements.

The law permits the minister to object to the punishment itself within a 15-day period -- but not to amend the factual or medical substance of the resolution.

On May 15, Mr Somsak appointed a 10-member advisory committee, comprising eight legal experts and two medical professionals, to evaluate whether the disciplinary process adhered to legal procedures.

Thanakrit Jitareerat, a vice-minister of Mr Somsak's and a member of the committee, said the panel would not assess the medical merits of the case, but instead scrutinise whether the council's investigative process followed the rule of law.

"We are not questioning the medical judgement itself," Mr Thanakrit said. "Our focus is on the legality and propriety of the process. If there were any irregularities, the council's committee must be held accountable."

Critics, however, argue the ministry's actions appear designed to undermine the council's authority under the guise of procedural review.

The suspicion that legal technicalities are being used to overturn professional rulings -- particularly when those rulings implicate politically connected individuals -- has eroded public trust in the ministry's impartiality.

The next key moment will arrive in early June, when the council reconvenes. If the minister lodges a formal objection, a re-vote will be triggered, requiring support from three-fourths of the council's 70 members to reaffirm the disciplinary decision.

Though the likelihood of the council reversing its stance remains low, any such move would provoke concerns about transparency, accountability, and public confidence in the nation's health governance.

Even within the Public Health Ministry, there is an awareness that the odds of prevailing against the council are slim.

Still, Mr Somsak's intervention may serve a longer-term political strategy -- gathering information and laying the groundwork for legal appeals that may support the doctors involved.

In doing so, he may be offering them the political backing needed to weather the storm.

In sum, what began as a routine disciplinary case has evolved into a high-stakes battle over the boundary between professional ethics and political influence. The outcome may set a lasting precedent for how far politics can reach into the heart of the medical establishment.