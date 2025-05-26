Thailand's Administrative Court can't make ex-PM Yingluck pay rice compensation

Listen to this article

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra receives roses from supporters who gather at the Supreme Court to give her moral support in 2017 when she delivered her closing statement in the rice-pledging trial. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Administrative Court says it has no authority to order former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra to pay 10 billion baht in compensation for her administration's failed rice-pledging scheme, noting that it is the responsibility of other authorities to do so.

The court on Monday issued a statement clarifying the legal basis in Yingluck's case after Yingluck and her common-law husband, Anusorn Amornchat, requested the court to revoke the compensation order.

The case involving Yingluck stems from a Finance Ministry order, which held her liable to pay 35.7 billion baht. This constituted an administrative order requiring payment, the court said in a statement issued on Monday.

If such an order is not complied with, the Finance Ministry and other related agencies have the authority to enforce the order through asset seizures or auctions without having to file a lawsuit in court, the court explained.

However, if an administrative order is believed to be unlawful, it may be challenged in the Administrative Court, the court said.

In this case, the plaintiffs — Yingluck and Mr Anusorn — requested the court to revoke the order, it said. Therefore, the case falls under a category of disputes in which an agency or official is alleged to have issued an unlawful order, and the court's authority is limited to only annulling the order, either wholly or in part, it said.

The court emphasised that it does not have jurisdiction to order the plaintiff to pay compensation to the defendants.

Nine defendants are named in this case, including PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Finance Ministry and the Legal Execution Department. They are tasked with issuing a new order and carrying out actions that comply with the court’s ruling, the court said.

In its ruling on May 22, the Supreme Administrative Court found parts of the disputed order unlawful and revoked only the portion of the Ministry of Finance’s order that required Ms Yingluck to pay, the court said.

The court did not issue any order requiring Yingluck to compensate the nine defendants.