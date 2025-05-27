Bhumjaithai discredits dissolution petition instigator

Listen to this article

Nathaporn Toprayoon. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The coalition Bhumjaithai Party (BJT) has responded strongly to a petition filed by Nathaporn Toprayoon calling for the party's dissolution for allegedly interfering in the Senate election by revealing that Mr Nathaporn was implicated in a money laundering case tied to the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative scandal.

Supachai Jaisamut, head of Bhumjaithai's legal team, cited a 2021 Isra News Agency report that listed Mr Nathaporn as one of 14 accused individuals in a 477-million-baht money laundering case involving former Klongchan Credit Union chairman, Supachai Srisupa-aksorn.

Although the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) recommended indictments in 2017, the Office of the Attorney General's Division 4 has yet to proceed with formal charges.

Bhumjaithai called on the DSI and prosecutors to explain the delay.

"Why has Nathaporn not been indicted after so many years? Is it due to close ties or mutual political interests?" Mr Supachai said. He said Mr Nathaporn might be being used as a political tool to undermine Bhumjaithai.

Mr Nathaporn, a former adviser to the Ombudsman's Office, has petitioned the Election Commission (EC) seeking the party's dissolution.

He accused Bhumjaithai of meddling in the Senate's multi-level, inter-professional election last year -- an act he claims violated Section 92 of the Organic Act on Political Parties.

He also claimed to possess evidence from the DSI and the EC, including financial and phone records involving thousands of individuals. Mr Supachai then said Mr Nathaporn -- who is known to have close ties with disgraced former DSI chief Tharit Pengdit -- is still a subject of an active investigation.

Tharit was dismissed from the civil service in 2017 for being unusually wealthy during his tenure as the chief of DSI.

He was given two years in jail for malfeasance after pursuing murder charges against former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva and former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban over their handling of the political violence in 2010.