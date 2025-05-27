Thaksin appearance puts end to flight rumours

Listen to this article

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra speaks to reporters as he arrives at the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) on Tuesday afternoon to give a special lecture on drug suppression. (Image from video posted by ONCB)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra showed up at the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) on Tuesday afternoon, putting to rest rumours that he planned to flee Thailand to escape the prospect of new legal fallout from a controversial hospital stay during his one-year prison term.

Thaksin arrived at the ONCB at about 1.10pm by private vehicle with a motorcade escort. He had been invited there by agency officials to give a “special lecture” on drug suppression.

Wearing a black suit over a white shirt with a pink tie, a smiling Thaksin waved to reporters. “I’m old now, over 70 years old. Take it easy,” he told them.

As the army of reporters and photographers surrounded him to take photos, the former prime minister said, “I’m still living well, not fleeing anywhere.”

Rumours had been flying that Thaksin was preparing to flee the country as the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions prepares to hold a hearing about his hospital stay on June 13. Both he and his daughter Paetongtarn, the current prime minister, have been asked to give testimony.

Thaksin returned to Thailand on On Aug 22, 2023 after 15 years of self-exile abroad. He was taken immediately to court and sentenced to eight years in prison for abuse of power and conflict of interest during his premiership from 2001-06. The sentence was later reduced to one year following royal clemency.

On his first night in custody, the Department of Corrections, citing his serious health issues, transferred Thaksin to Police General Hospital where he remained until he was granted parole in February last year, a move that prompted public questions over whether he had received special treatment.

The Medical Council of Thailand recently recommended discipline against three doctors involved in Thaksin’s treatment, saying they had misrepresented the seriousness of his health condition. Public Health Minister Tawee Sodsong is currently reviewing the findings.

Thaksin’s appearance at the ONCB on Tuesday discuss drug suppression has also drawn heavy criticism given his controversial war on drugs in 2003.

The most notable feature of Thaksin’s war on drugs was extreme violence. In the first three months of the campaign, there were an estimated 2,800 extrajudicial killings. An official investigation in 2007 found that more than half of those killed had no connection whatsoever to drugs, according to Human Rights Watch.

Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong said that Thaksin had been invited in his capacity as an adviser to the Asean chair, to speak on the topic of “Narcotics, Transnational Crime: Perspectives and Challenges for Sustainable Solutions.”

Pol Col Tawee chaired the meeting on Tuesday. Also attending were Prommin Lertsuridej, the secretary-general of the PM’s Office; Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, senior ONCB officials and representatives from related agencies.

One of the key agenda items was said to have involved measures to address drug problems in the deep South, including misuse of kratom plants in the restive region.