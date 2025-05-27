Minister raises concerns in case against three Thaksin doctors

The Police General Hospital, where Former premier Thaksin Shinawatra spent the entire six months of his imprisonment in a VIP room. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The public health minister has raised concerns about the review process for three doctors who treated former premier Thaksin Shinawatra during his controversial stay at the Police General Hospital (PGH), after failing to receive requested additional documents.

Somsak Thepsutin, who is also honorary president of the Medical Council of Thailand (MCT), on Tuesday discussed the disciplinary case against the three doctors who issued certificates allowing Thaksin to spend six months in a premium ward at the hospital and not in prison.

The disciplinary action was brought by the MCT.

The Corrections Department insisted the hospital stay counted toward Thaksin's one-year prison term, which was later reduced by royal clemency.

The MCT said an extensive investigation found no evidence proving Thaksin suffered from serious illnesses warranting his extended hospitalisation at the PGH. One of the three doctors is based at the Corrections Department. The others are senior doctors at the PGH.

Mr Somsak received the medical council’s report on May 15 and has until Thursday to decide whether to veto it.

Members of a committee he appointed to vet the MCT's finding against the three doctors have already submitted their opinions, which Mr Somsak said he would review.

Mr Somsak insisted on the need to evaluate all legal and medical aspects before making a decision.

If the committee’s opinions differ from the MCT's, there must be reasonable justification, the minister said.

Asked why no medical professors were assigned to the committee, Mr Somsak said the panel needs a non-medical perspective.

He stressed the importance of an independent review and avoiding over-reliance on the single opinion of a specific group. The panel would instead consider the facts and the law.

The committee earlier asked for more documents from the MCT, but the request was denied.