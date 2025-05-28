Yingluck gets clan support in rice pledging retrial bid

Yingluck Shinawatra receives roses from supporters at the Supreme Court in Bangkok where she delivered a closing statement on her rice scheme case on Aug 1, 2017.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is supporting his sister, ex-premier Yingluck Shinawatra, in her bid to seek a retrial in the compensation case related to her administration's failed rice pledging programme.

Thaksin said Yingluck retains the right to seek a retrial within 90 days, and that the matter would proceed through the proper legal channels.

Yingluck recently filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Finance challenging an administrative order demanding she pay 35.7 billion baht in compensation.

On May 22, the Supreme Administrative Court ruled that only a partial amount -- 10 billion baht-- should be paid, which is consistent with legal procedures.

Thaksin said her return to Thailand would depend on the political situation and level of stability.

He claimed there are forces attempting to stir unrest, but once the political "storm" subsides, she may be able to return.

Norawit Lalaeng, Yingluck's lawyer, previously said there were about 18.9 million tonnes of rice remaining in warehouses when the coup took place on May 22, 2014.

He said the Finance Ministry stated that if the government had sold the rice above the price calculated by a subcommittee auditing the rice-pledging scheme on the day when the coup took place, the money gained could have been used to further reduce the compensation Yingluck was ordered to pay.

Mr Norawit said the 18.9 million tonnes of rice have all been sold during the current administration. It was sold at 25 baht per kilogramme and fetched about 250 billion baht, he said.

Yingluck may not have had to pay 10 billion baht in compensation if the 250 billion baht had been used to cover the compensation, he said.

Mr Norawit said the sale was new evidence but added that when Yingluck's legal team attempted to submit it as such, the court rejected it.

PM's Office Minister Chousak Sirinil said the court ruled the ministry's original order that Yingluck pay 35.7 billion baht in damages was improper.