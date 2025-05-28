Thaksin backs drug fight

Listen to this article

Thaksin Shinawatra delivers a special lecture on drugs and transnational crime at the Office of the Narcotics Control Board on Tuesday. SOMCHAI POOMLARD

Thaksin Shinawatra has urged the government to intensify its anti-drug war against the United Wa State Army (UWSA), known as the Red Wa, that operates in Myanmar, saying the foreign affairs minister will meet with representatives of neighbouring countries to discuss measures to combat drug networks.

The former prime minister delivered a special keynote address titled "Drugs and Transnational Crime: Perspectives and Challenges for Sustainable Solutions" during the 3rd meeting of the committee for monitoring, accelerating, and implementing drug prevention and suppression operations at the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) on Tuesday.

In his speech, Thaksin emphasised that drug abuse is a present and future threat, and "one that destroys our children and youth".

"Our young generation is being destroyed. Nothing is beyond the reach of our hands and minds. Today, everyone works in isolation without success due to a lack of clear, integrated direction," he said.

Thaksin expressed gratitude to the ONCB for its invitation and said he has long felt a strong urge to speak out on this issue.

"People say the economy can wait, but drug problems cannot. The entire community is suffering and living in fear," he said.

He recalled a personal moment of despair when, during an illness, he saw on television news of children attacking their grandparents and parents.

Drawing from his own experience, he said he wished to share insights -- not dwelling on the past but focusing on what must be adapted to the present situation.

Thaksin noted that in the past, major drug traffickers operated within Thailand, with drug production split roughly half inside the country and half abroad. However, he said that today most of those illegal narcotics are produced in the "Wa Daeng" (Red Wa) region.

Recognising this shift means authorities cannot afford to be complacent, he said.

"The major traffickers have fled to neighbouring countries, yet their networks remain active within Thailand. Are officials deliberately ignoring this, or are they unwilling to acknowledge it?"

Addressing this problem requires adapting previous strategies to new realities, he noted. Thaksin urged all agencies to be committed, warning, "These dangers are approaching our children and grandchildren."

Thaksin identified the Red Wa, located in the border area of the Golden Triangle in Myanmar's Shan State, as a major drug production hub. He said the time has come for earnest collaboration with neighbouring countries.

Within one to two months, the minister of foreign affairs will meet with them to unite their efforts to compel the Red Wa to cease drug production.

"If you continue producing drugs, you are an enemy of Thailand. We should show no mercy to our enemies," Thaksin said. "If Myanmar claims it cannot manage the issue because it involves ethnic minority groups, we may need to take direct action ourselves.

Thaksin's appearance at the ONCB drew criticism given his 2003 war on drugs.