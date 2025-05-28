Senator nominations stoke debate

Listen to this article

Conflicting opinions have emerged among senators as the review sessions of nominees for cherished positions at independent organisations are set for Friday.

Key positions include election commissioners, Constitutional Court judges, the Attorney General, and members of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The Senate is tasked with examining nominees' backgrounds and conduct.

Such consideration has been formally included in the meeting agenda this week, said Senator Phisit Apivatanapong, a spokesman for the special committee on Senate whip affairs.

"All senators are duty-bound to do the job, including those who are currently being accused by the Election Commission [EC] of being involved in the alleged Senate vote collusion last year," he said.

At least 79 senators have been summoned by the EC's inquiry committee probing the vote collusion case. Mr Phisit said that until a final ruling is made, they are deemed innocent and are required to continue their duties.

His comment came ahead of a meeting with the Senate whip on Wednesday to discuss whether Friday's planned meeting agenda should be revised or postponed.

A special committee will be set up for the background probes of the nominees, if the Senate decides to go ahead.

Senator Angkhana Neelapaijit, chairwoman of the Senate committee on political development, public participation, human rights, rights, freedoms and consumer protection, meanwhile, warned the Senate's approval of the independent organisations' nominations could be invalidated if the accused senators who earn enough votes are later sentenced in the vote-rigging case.

She said that without the senators' votes, the constitution allows, under certain circumstances, for the president of the Supreme Court and the president of the Supreme Administrative Court to appoint individuals to perform their duties in independent organisations.

Senator Nantana Nantavaropas said the Friday session should be postponed.

Ms Nantana is working to petition the Constitutional Court to review the status of the summoned senators, although she admitted the petition might not receive the 20 signatures required to file it.