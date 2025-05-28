Coalition to last full term, says Thaksin

Listen to this article

Thaksin Shinawatra speaks at the Office of the Narcotics Control Board in Bangkok on Tuesday. Somchai Poomlard

House dissolution is nowhere in sight as the ruling Pheu Thai Party and its key coalition partner, Bhumjaithai Party, are committed to working side by side until the end of the coalition's four-year term, according to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The Pheu Thai de facto leader was responding to questions about rumours that the parliament dissolution was on the horizon amid talk of a growing discord between the two parties.

"There has been no such widening rift which is shaking the coalition's stability [as rumoured]. They all stick together up until now, and I can assure you that they will remain together till the end of the government's term," Thaksin told reporters on Tuesday after he gave a speech on narcotics and transnational crime suppression.

In a bid to prove his point, Thaksin wrapped his arm around Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul's shoulder.

Thaksin also dismissed the possibility of the coalition government changing its prime minister due to growing conflicts among them.

He also dismissed rumours that he had fled the country and returned on Tuesday, saying those were groundless and imaginary.

Asked to confirm whether he would be present when the Supreme Court opens an inquiry on June 13 over claims that his prison sentence may not have been adequately enforced, Thaksin said, "I don't know yet. There's plenty of time left to decide. Maybe I will make the decision on the night of June 12."

He added: "To be there or not to be there in person is a matter of me cooperating with the court and what kind of information the court wants from me…There's nothing much exciting about that. So, don't be so excited for me."