Ex-senator to sue MP following acquittal

Upakit Pachariyangkun, then a senator, responds to drug trafficking allegations during a press conference on March 17, 2023. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Former senator Upakit Pachariyangkun says he plans to sue People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome for defamation after the Criminal Court on Wednesday acquitted him of money laundering and assisting a transnational criminal organisation.

The charges stemmed from allegations made against him by Mr Rangsiman, according to the former senator.

Mr Upakit said he would seek compensation for the damage to his reputation, which he said he suffered following Mr Rangsiman’s allegation in a general debate in the House of Representatives in 2023.

He added that his acquittal had cleared his name and he had proven Mr Rangsiman wrong for giving him an incriminating nickname that suggested he was closely associated with illegal activities.

“I believe that many have been impacted by [Mr Rangsiman’s allegation],” said Mr Upakit.

He arrived at the court on Wednesday to hear its ruling on six charges, including colluding to engage in money laundering, assisting a transnational criminal organisation, and supporting or colluding in an illicit drug network. He was indicted on Dec 14, 2023.

Mr Upakit was accused of having ties with Myanmar national Tun Min Latt, who was arrested in Bangkok for drug trafficking and money laundering on Sept 17, 2022. He denied the charges. One of those arrested with him was a son-in-law of Mr Upakit.

The Criminal Court acquitted him of all charges, saying there was no evidence showing that he had a role in transactions from 22 bank accounts connected to Tun Min Latt’s businesses.

As well, it said, online chat messages between Mr Upakit and Tun Min Latt, which the authorities examined as evidence, did not implicate the former senator in a crime.

When asked about his relationship with Tun Min Latt, who was acquitted on Jan 30, 2024, Mr Upakit said that he had known him for at least a decade, having worked as his business adviser.