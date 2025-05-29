Senate to mull delaying posts

A motion asking the Senate to delay its reviews for positions at independent organisations will be voted on this week, said Sen Phisit Apivatanapong, a spokesman for the special committee on Senate whip affairs.

The motion was proposed by Sen Thewarit Maneechai out of concern that future complications may arise after at least 79 senators were summoned by the Election Commission's (EC) inquiry committee probing alleged vote collusion in last year's Senate election.

Sen Thewarit argues the selection process could be marred if it is to be allowed to go ahead. The Senate was scheduled to meet today and tomorrow to select members of independent organisations. A Senate committee will screen nominees for two Constitutional Court judge vacancies, while another Senate committee will vet nominees for one vacancy for an election commissioner.

The Senate will also select three members of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and another Senate committee will run checks on one nominee for the post of attorney-general.

Sen Phisit said the proposed motion seeking a review delay will be included on the Senate agenda today or tomorrow and Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja will decide when the motion will be scheduled. "The motion will be considered and a vote held to determine if those sessions should be postponed. The Senate has all the time they want to debate this," he said.

However, Sen Phisit criticised those who urged the Senate to delay the process as a show of political spirit. He questioned the critics' understanding of the laws.

"Section 129 of the charter says that unless a senator is ordered suspended from duty, they retain the full authority to carry out their duty. Moreover, the law says that if the vote takes place today and the senator is suspended from duty tomorrow, their action would still be deemed legitimate," he said.

Mr Phisit said the Senate cannot delay its consideration of independent agencies' positions for more than 90 days based on the time frame set by the constitution.