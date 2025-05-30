MP questions price of new ministry HQ

Listen to this article

Suriya: Asked to explain costs

The main opposition People's Party (PP) questioned the necessity to spend 3.83 billion baht to fund the planned construction of a new office building for the Transport Ministry, set to begin in the next fiscal year.

"I still remember how people criticised the State Audit Office for spending up to 2.56 billion baht constructing its new office building, which collapsed [in the earthquake]," said Surachet Pravinvongvuth, a PP list-MP, on Thursday,

"But the Transport Ministry's new building is even more costly," Mr Surachet added.

He was speaking on the second day of the House of Representatives' deliberation of the government's 3.78-trillion-baht budget bill for the 2026 fiscal year, which starts in October.

The initial budget requested for the new building project for the ministry's Office of the Permanent Secretary was as high as 4.5 billion baht, but it was later reduced to 3.83 billion baht by the Budget Bureau.

While the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building covered about 10 rai in the prime real estate zone of the Bang Sue area, the ministry's building project spans 18 rai, Mr Surachet said.

In the next fiscal year, the Office of the Permanent Secretary is set to receive a total budget of 1.12 billion baht, nearly double the usual annual allocation of around 600 million baht in previous years, he said.

The increase is mainly to pay for the building project, he said.

The first portion requested for funding the construction in the next fiscal year is 574.8 million baht.

The remaining budget will be spread over the subsequent two years, at 1.62 billion baht each, according to Mr Surachet.

Design work on the new 22-storey building has already been completed. The MP said he has learned that only 319 staff members of the Office of the Permanent Secretary will move into the building when the project is completed, he said.

Mr Surachet challenged Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit to disclose who will move into the new building.

The minister is set to occupy a 65-square-metre room on the top floor of the building equipped with a helipad, Mr Surachet said.

Floors nine and ten are designed to accommodate an auditorium with 300 seats, which appears more like the IMAX cinema at the upscale Iconsiam shopping complex than a conference room, he said.

The eighth floor is also designed to house a 100-seater convention hall, which will occupy 1,000 square metres, far larger than the 520-square-metre hall at The Peninsula Bangkok, he said. Mr Suriya had not responded to Mr Surachet's statements as of press time last night.