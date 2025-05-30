Senate 'must freeze its recruitment'

The Constitution Drafting Network and Internet Law Reform Dialogue (iLaw) activists have demanded that the Senate stop exercising its power to select members of independent organisations.

The Constitution Drafting Network, also known as Constitutional for All (Conforall), and the iLaw group jointly organised an event titled "Senators Must Stop", calling on the Senate to halt approving such selections until vote-rigging allegations against the majority of senators are resolved.

Over 150 senators have reportedly been summoned by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Election Commission (EC) in connection with allegations of vote-rigging in last year's Senate polls.

Boonyanuch Matthujak, a representative from iLaw, said these senators, who were selected by their peers rather than elected by the public, are now being criticised and questioned regarding a lack of transparency during the Senate election process.

The EC has begun issuing summonses to senators for allegedly violating EC rules, including influencing votes and being involved in or aware of fraudulent activities.

If found guilty, a large number -- possibly over half -- of these senators could be removed from office.

Ms Boonyanuch pointed out that while these investigations are ongoing, the Senate is scheduled to exercise its authority by approving appointments to important positions, including three members of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) today.

They are also due to form a committee to vet candidates for the Constitutional Court, the EC and the Attorney-General -- all positions directly involved in checking the conduct of the Senate.

Although these actions are in line with the 2017 constitution, she argued that such decisions made by senators under investigation lack legitimacy due to the circumstances and present a conflict of interest.

It is inappropriate for senators under investigation to approve those responsible for overseeing their own actions, she noted. The network demanded that the Senate temporarily stop approving appointments.