Medical council to meet on June 12 over Thaksin doctor saga

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra waves to the crowd waiting to greet him after he arrived at the Office of the Narcotics Control Board on Tuesday to deliver a keynote speech. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Medical Council of Thailand has called a crucial meeting of all board members on June 12 after its decision to sanction three doctors connected to Thaksin Shinawatra was vetoed by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

ACM Ittaporn Kanacharoen, the council secretary-general, has set June 12 as the date for 70 board members to convene following the veto by the minister, who acts as the honorary president, several media outlets reported on Friday.

All 35 elected board members have agreed to attend and the council is contacting the members appointed by position for confirmation, he added.

The council board comprises 70 members equally split between those elected by members and appointed by position. The second group includes several senior officials at the Public Health Ministry and deans of medical schools.

The board needs at least two-thirds, or 47 votes, to overrule the veto by Mr Somsak.

Council resolution vetoed

The council on May 8 resolved to suspend two senior doctors at Police General Hospital and issue a warning to another doctor at Corrections Department Hospital. The resolution still needed approval from the minister.

The two doctors at Police General Hospital were to have their licences suspended for exaggerating the health conditions of Thaksin, while the doctor at the department used his authority to transfer him out of the prison's hospital.

Thaksin stayed on the 14th floor at Police General Hospital as a sanctuary for six months instead of spending the period in jail.

Mr Somsak is a key figure at the ruling Pheu Thai Party led by Thaksin's daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn.

Mr Somsak has faced a barrage of criticism on the veto decision. Critics included lawmakers and Suriyasai Katasila, a former yellow-shirt leader of the People's Alliance for Democracy, who viewed the move as an attempt to interfere with the professional organisation to protect Thaksin.

Treechaca Srithada, a Public Health Ministry spokeswoman, played down the criticism, saying all those complaining were opponents of Thaksin and the red-shirt movement.